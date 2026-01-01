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Editors’ Picks
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Cybersecurity haves and have-nots: Risk for some means risk for all
The widening gap in cybersecurity resourcing is turning weak links into supply chain risk for everyone.
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What’s plan B when Microsoft 365 goes down? IT leaders weigh in
An outage plan can be hard to follow if the only copy lives in SharePoint. IT leaders and analysts share how to prepare for a day without Microsoft 365.
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UK’s £130M cybersecurity push faces a readiness problem
The NERV and Cyber Shield programs aim to expose UK infrastructure risks. But success hinges on execution, not just technology.
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The Prompt: Retail’s biggest AI gains could be behind the scenes
As shoppers use AI tools this holiday season, merchants are quietly seeing gains in their own back-office operations.
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Robotics startup hits $1.6 billion valuation amid China funding slowdown
Chinese investors are narrowing their focus rather than pulling out of robotics entirely.
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’Twas the night before Black Friday, and the bots were shopping
Your shopping bot may soon be arguing with a retailer’s bot. CIOs could inherit the bill — and an entirely new customer problem.
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AI governance starts with existing controls — but can’t stop there
The old IT playbook still matters. A former CIO explains where AI strains risk reviews, third-party oversight and stop controls.
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Cloud-native tools mitigate AI risks, but most orgs can’t keep up
Organizations that have embraced cloud-native infrastructure are better protected against AI outages, but catching up takes major work.
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Shadow AI: Closing the backdoors you didn’t know were open
Organizations can combat shadow AI by establishing clear accountability, maintaining living inventories and providing approved alternatives.
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GenAI gives Cincinnati Bengals’ chatbot a new playbook
Bengals staff once scripted chatbot responses manually. Now generative AI draws on team guides to answer fans and alerts a rep when needed.
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How to trace AI analytics answers back to the data and SQL
Connecting execution logs, business definitions and data lineage gives enterprises a way to investigate AI-generated answers.
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Cyber insurance gaps widen as attacks outpace protections
Recent cyberattacks reveal a cyber insurance paradox in which businesses remain financially exposed despite rising premiums.
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A2UI, PAP and other AI open standards: What CIOs need to know
Learn which AI open standards are most important for your 2027 planning.
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What Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia could mean for enterprises
Many in enterprise AI are cheering Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. But others aren't happy.
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When ambient intelligence meets edge AI
Discover how ambient intelligence and edge AI can work in tandem to advance physical AI capabilities.
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CybersecurityExpert Advice
AI email security vs. traditional defenses: Why both matter
AI-powered phishing and BEC attacks expose gaps in traditional email security. Learn why enterprises need a layered defense.
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Global paths to physical AI adoption navigate complex issues
Physical AI uptake across APAC, Europe and the U.S. pivots on industrial capacity, AI models, supply chains and the regulatory environment.
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DataExpert Advice
Why lakehouse layers aren’t one-size-fits-all
Factors such as data volume, speed, governance and AI projects all play a role in how information is organized.
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Post-quantum migration exposes what CIOs can’t see or change
NIST’s transition guidance spotlights a challenge for CIOs: finding vulnerable cryptography in legacy and vendor-controlled systems.
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CrowdStrike-Zscaler deal reshapes cybersecurity market
CrowdStrike’s $44B deal to acquire Zscaler unites endpoint and network security under the Falcon brand.
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InfrastructureExpert Advice
Scale inference workloads and keep operational costs low
Discover how to scale inference workloads effectively to enhance performance and reduce costs, ensuring efficient AI operations in enterprise environments.
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CIOQ&A
The Gen Z AI divide: Rethinking leadership in the age of AI
As Gen Z brings new AI skills into the workplace, organizations must rethink leadership, productivity and the future of work.
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AIOpinion
Recent outages prove we’re in a hell of our own creation
Recent outages expose how fragile our infrastructure is. Here's how we can fix that.
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Your supplier has left, so why does it still have the keys?
Terminating a supplier doesn’t guarantee access is revoked. Unused credentials can pose serious risks if not properly managed.
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AIExpert Advice
How to govern AI memory and what it needs to remember
Governing AI memory requires organizations to create new architectural and governance responsibilities for IT leaders.