CMS takes aim at 340B, site-neural payments in OPPS proposal

CMS has released its plans for what it will pay hospital outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers next year, including major changes to 340B reimbursement and site-neutral payments.

The agency announced the Calendar Year 2027 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Proposed Rule (CMS-1850-P) this morning. The rule proposes updating OPPS payment rates for hospitals that meet applicable quality reporting requirements by 2.4% starting Jan. 1, 2027.

If finalized, ASCs would also see a 2.4% increase, based on the same formula: a projected hospital market basket percentage increase of 3.2%, reduced by a 0.8 percentage-point productivity adjustment.

Notably, hospitals in Alaska and Hawaii would see an additional $55 million boost in OPPS payments, as the states have significantly higher nonlabor costs due to their unique locations, which make them more dependent on outside goods.

The proposed 2027 OPPS rate is a slight drop from this year's 2.6% boost in payment rates, which hospital groups criticized as insufficient to cover recent input price inflation and rising labor costs, particularly for rural hospitals.

Hospital groups, such as the American Hospital Association, also strongly opposed CY 2026 OPPS payment policies that expanded site-neutral payments for certain drug administration services and continued the 340B Drug Pricing Program remedy plan.

But CMS plans to expand on both policies in last year's final rule.

"Medicare beneficiaries deserve a program that pays for the right care, in the right setting, at the right time," CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., said in the announcement. "This proposed rule focuses squarely on patient affordability by strengthening our utilization management tools, aligning drug payments with actual acquisition costs, and removing site-of-care disparities that have unnecessarily driven up costs for millions of seniors."

CMS wants to be aggressive with 340B reform In the newly proposed rule, CMS indicated it will update payment rates for 340B drugs to be the drug's average sales price minus 33.4% -- a steep drop from the current formula of ASP plus 6%. The new payment rule is based on a hospital drug acquisition cost survey that President Donald J. Trump directed HHS to conduct last year. According to CMS, the survey conducted from Jan. 1, 2026, through April 7, 2026, found that hospitals acquired 340B at an average cost significantly below the ASP. In some cases, beneficiary cost-sharing amounts exceeded what the hospital paid for the drug. CMS expects the 340B payment policy to reduce Medicare spending by $4.55 billion in its first year. Beneficiaries would save $1.15 billion. However, federal law requires that the proposal be applied in a budget-neutral manner, resulting in higher OPPS payments for non-drug services, the federal agency clarified. Additionally, CMS is pursuing a more aggressive 340B remedy plan, proposing an annual offset percentage for non-drug items and services of 3.0% in CY 2027 from this year's 0.5%. The 340B remedy plan compensates hospitals for unlawful reimbursement cuts made between 2018 and 2022. Hospitals affected by the cuts received a total of $9 billion, which CMS has to continue to address in a budget-neutral manner by reducing non-drug OPPS payments. CMS said in the latest OPPS proposal that it believes a shorter repayment timeframe is more appropriate. The agency wants to maintain a 3.0% cut through CY 2029, according to the proposed rule.

How CMS plans to remove site-of-care disparities The proposed rule would add imaging without contrast services to the growing list of hospital outpatient services subject to site-neutral payment policies. CMS said in the rule that it wants to pay hospital outpatient departments the equivalent payment rate under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for these imaging services next year. Medicare PFS rates are generally lower than the applicable OPPS rate, so CMS expects to save $260 million next year, including $70 million in reduced beneficiary premiums. The agency defends site-neutral payments under the OPPS, explaining that the policy helps protect beneficiaries from higher premiums and cost-sharing based solely on the site at which care is furnished. However, hospital groups have vehemently opposed site-neutrality in the OPPS, arguing that hospital outpatient departments treat more complex, rural and low-income patients and provide services around the clock, often including specialty services like trauma and neonatal ICUs. But CMS wants to shift care from less expensive settings to save its programs and taxpayers money. The proposed rule would also continue the second year of the inpatient-only list phase-out by removing another 638 services. The proposed services fall under the clinical families: auditory, digestive, endocrine, female genital, hemic and lymphatic systems, integumentary, male genital, maternity care and delivery, mediastinum and diaphragm, respiratory and urinary.