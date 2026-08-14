News
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14 Aug 2026 / Data Management
IPO inevitable for Databricks after adding $5B in funding
Experts note that the benefits of going public ultimately outweigh those of staying private, even with the vendor seemingly able to raise unlimited financing.
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13 Aug 2026 / Security Operations & Management
Black Hat NOC sees AI security failures firsthand
A disturbing trend is unfolding on the ground at Black Hat's elite network operations center: As AI takes off, cyber-risk is rising too. Here's what the NOC wants CISOs to know.
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13 Aug 2026 / CIO Strategy
Uniphar taps Diagrid Catalyst for orchestration, observability
The company's platform engineering team replaced open source Dapr with the commercial product for built-in observability, with AI agents waiting in the wings.
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13 Aug 2026 / Business Analytics
What AI-native analytics startups offer that BI vendors don't
Traditional BI vendors face challenges as they try to transition into the AI era -- and now they're being targeted by AI-native startups unencumbered by legacy software.
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13 Aug 2026 / CIO Strategy
Fintech execs unblock AI with shadow AI detection, org shifts
C-level executives in a regulated industry strike a balance between the benefits AI can offer their businesses and the need to guard against its risks.
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13 Aug 2026 / Data Management
Databricks' Electric acquisition adds embeddable PostgreSQL
Flush with funding, the data management and AI vendor continues to make purchases that add capabilities aimed at aiding users building and deploying agents.
Technology Insights
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Desktop video conferencing hardware now built for hybrid work
Desktop video hardware offers organizations hybrid work benefits, including high-quality video for home workers and simplified IT management. But getting buy-in can be a challenge.
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12 Aug 2026 / Data Management
Data mesh success depends on more than architecture
The technological aspect is only part of the move toward decentralized data management. Adoption can stall when teams resist new responsibilities and cross-domain ways of working.
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30 Jul 2026 / ERP & Supply Chain
9 RPA use cases in finance and accounting
RPA can automate repetitive finance and accounting work, but strong use cases require clean data, process redesign, governance, controls and human review.
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30 Jul 2026 / HR Software
4 examples of common HR compliance problems
Common HR compliance problems include discriminatory hiring practices, poor recordkeeping, worker misclassification, pay and benefits errors, and missing employee training.
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