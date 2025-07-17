TSMC's profit soars as AI chips boom globally

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a huge spike in profits Thursday after releasing its second-quarter earnings, boasting a 38% year-on-year revenue gain thanks to skyrocketing global AI chip demand.

TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, providing cutting-edge semiconductors for Nvidia, AMD and Intel, among others.

"It's certainly not surprising," said Matt Kimball, an analyst for data center compute and storage at Moor Insights & Strategy, in an email interview. "This kind of growth is in line with what we are seeing in this AI infrastructure explosion."

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the uptick in earnings comes as global demand drives growth for artificial intelligence, and added that he expects the trend to continue, despite increasing tariffs from the U.S.

"Moving into the second quarter, we expect our business to be supported by strong growth of our 3-nanometer and 5-nanometer technologies," he said during an earnings call. "We understand there are uncertainties and risks from the potential impact of tariff policies."

So far, fears of tariff impacts have not materialized or slowed customer demand, Wei said. With the U.S. allowing more TSMC products -- designed by Nvidia and AMD -- to be shipped to China, the company stands to profit from even greater demand.

"I believe AI is pretty much tariff-proof," Kimball said.