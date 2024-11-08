CHIPS Act expected to survive, change under Trump

The bipartisan CHIPS Act, passed during President Joe Biden's administration to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, will most likely remain intact under the Trump administration, with some changes to its guidelines, experts said.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he favors tariffs over subsidies and tax credits to convince companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States. Nevertheless, proposing dramatic changes to the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act would likely get pushback from Republican lawmakers whose states would benefit from the law.

States earmarked to get factories supported by the act include Ohio, Texas and Arizona -- all states that voted for Trump. New York, a Democratic state that supported Trump's opponent in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, was recently added to the list.

Industry watchers believe it's more likely that Trump will put his stamp on the CHIPS Act by changing the Biden administration's application guidelines, some of which Republicans fought against. Those guidelines include requiring some recipients to provide child care; encouraging the use of union labor; and demonstrating climate and environmental responsibility, such as using renewable energy to operate facilities built under the act.

"The most likely changes would be to remove some of the -- let's call them 'progressive' parts of the guidelines," said Alan Sykes, a law professor at Stanford University. "If they were going to make some changes, that would be the low-hanging fruit."

Changing the guidelines would be "modifying it on the edges," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. However, removing the union labor requirement would roll back the Biden administration's goal of guaranteeing union wages for construction workers.

"The money was set aside to create job opportunities and to create manufacturing capabilities for America," Gold said. "They wanted to take care of the workers."