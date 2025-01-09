As he exits, Biden awards over $33B in CHIPS Act funding

The U.S. government's speed in doling out CHIPS and Science Act funding to boost U.S. semiconductor production has faced some criticism, but companies remain optimistic as President Joe Biden's administration works to wrap up funding awards.

Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act into law in 2022. Since then, the administration has awarded more than $33 billion of more than $36 billion in proposed incentives earmarked for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. The Department of Commerce is in charge of awarding a total of $50 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry through CHIPS Act funding. Other agencies, including the National Science Foundation, Department of Energy and National Institute of Standards and Technology received CHIPS Act funding to support research and development, education and other semiconductor investments.

The CHIPS Act has "been good in terms of getting attention and trying to promote the development of capabilities across all of semiconductor production in the U.S.," said Forrester Research analyst Alvin Nguyen.

However, companies won't receive CHIPS Act funding until they've reached specific project milestones, according to the Department of Commerce in award announcements. The CHIPS for America program tracks the performance of each CHIPS incentive award through both financial and program reports.

The industry has been critical of the pace of the CHIPS Act's funding, said Gartner analyst Gaurav Gupta, especially "as compared to how the Japanese government reacted in promoting their domestic semiconductor ecosystem, and how governments in China and Taiwan have been supporting their semiconductor companies."

Still, Gupta said it was expected that the U.S. government might be slower in rolling out funds due to accountability factors. For each award, Gupta said the Department of Commerce considered how many projects to fund, how much money to award and to whom to award it. He said to ensure a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, the agency had to ensure holistic distribution of CHIPS Act funding.