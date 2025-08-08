The cloud rush: The rise of data centers in North Carolina

Data center equipment and systems struggle to keep pace with the surge in AI processing and storage demand. The demand is driving a nationwide boom for new data centers, with North Carolina emerging as a key market.

Tech giants, like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, are building new hyperscale facilities and expanding existing sites throughout North Carolina. However, long-term success depends on the collaboration of industry and civic leaders to ensure sustainable growth meets the needs of both the tech industry and local communities.

This article explains why North Carolina is a growing hotspot for data center infrastructure by exploring the advantages and disadvantages of the location.

The North Carolina advantage The U.S. has the most data centers worldwide, with most located in Virginia, California and Texas. Data center construction is drastically increasing around the U.S., especially with President Donald Trump's executive order to accelerate federal permitting of data center infrastructure. North Carolina is gaining popularity within the data center industry due to its growing power infrastructure, optimal location for network connectivity, skilled workforce, available land and affordable economic environment. Growing power infrastructure and grid capacity North Carolina exempts data centers from sales tax on electricity and related equipment, resulting in cost savings once the facility is operational. The state is a leader in solar power generation, enabling companies to supplement traditional power sources with renewable energy. Unlike power-constrained national hubs, North Carolina, supported by local providers, continues to add power capacity annually. For example, Duke Energy, an energy holding company, plans to add more grid-tied battery storage throughout North Carolina. The company plans to generate backup electricity through sustainable sources, including solar, wind, hydroelectric and natural gas, to keep pace with the energy demand. Prime location for network connectivity and low latency North Carolina's position on the Central Eastern Seaboard ensures low-latency data transmission, which is vital for edge computing and large language models. This geographic advantage provides optimal connectivity without the network congestion affecting primary hubs, like Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley or the tech hub around Atlanta. Skilled tech workforce Graduates from leading institutions, like Duke University and NC State University, feed an extensive local workforce. An ample amount of local talent minimizes the need for out-of-state recruitment and staff shortages, reducing startup and ongoing operational costs. North Carolina has many firms in fields such as architecture, construction and advanced engineering that facility owners can hire when developing their data center. The state also offers customized training grants and the NCWorks workforce development network to enhance recruiting and skills development. Available land and transport infrastructure North Carolina's ample, affordable land supports large-scale development for new construction or expansion. The state's highways, rail systems, international airports and deep-water ports facilitate construction and logistics at every stage. Existing infrastructure makes data center migration a quick process, while the available land leads to construction opportunities, especially for hyperscalers. Affordable economic environment Compared to other parts of the U.S., North Carolina is an affordable state to live in. The low cost of living and low tax rates -- corporate, individual income tax and state sales tax -- make North Carolina an attractive destination for tech companies. The cost of labor and living has increased in recent years as the state becomes more populated, but it remains lower than most competing data center industry markets. Tech employers should know that healthcare costs in North Carolina are higher than the national average. They should carefully consider coverage plans, as a reasonable benefits package might make the difference in attracting employees in a competitive tech labor market. Latest data center activity in North Carolina Tech giants, like Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft, are expanding their presence in North Carolina. As of August 2025, these tech giants plan to spend millions of dollars on expanding their data center infrastructure. Amazon plans to invest $10 billion in its North Carolina data center infrastructure to expand AI and cloud computing capabilities.

Apple plans to invest $175 million to expand the capacity of its North Carolina data centers.

Google is considering investing $600 million to expand its billion-dollar data center in Charlotte, N.C.

Meta has invested over $750 million in its three data centers throughout North Carolina.

Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion to develop four new data centers in Catawba County, but this project is currently delayed.