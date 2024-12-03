Understanding the impact of data center noise pollution

Data centers are essential hubs of the digital world, powering everything from cloud storage to online services. However, their operation often comes with a cost: noise pollution.

As these facilities expand to meet the demands of an increasingly data-driven society, the sounds generated by their equipment and cooling systems increasingly disrupt the surrounding communities. From the simultaneous use of multiple diesel generators to the constant hum of cooling systems, the noise of a data center can reach alarming decibel levels, raising concerns about the surrounding community's health.

Explore the sources of noise pollution from data centers; its potential impact on staff, neighbors and the environment; and methods to reduce it.

How do data centers cause noise pollution? Generators, cooling systems and energy drawn from the power grid produce data center noise pollution. Data center construction also contributes to noise pollution, as it can take years to build due to the size of the facility and its specific design. To put noise levels into perspective, safe sound levels are 70 A-weighted decibels (dBA) or lower, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Exposure to sounds 85 dBA and above is harmful to hearing. Generators Diesel generators are the most common backup power option for data centers. The number of generators a data center needs depends on its size. Small data centers under 5,000 square feet typically use two to five generators, while hyperscale data centers could need dozens. Generators run when the data center loses power from the main energy source, which is likely the power grid. To ensure the generators function properly, however, admins should test them at least once a month. Noise emission depends on the size of the generators. Small generators run at about 85 dBA, while larger generators run closer to 100 dBA. While these metrics only account for one generator, data centers usually run multiple generators at a time, increasing the decibel level. Cooling systems HVAC systems are necessary to control a data center's temperature, humidity and airflow. Most of the system is inside the facility, while some HVAC fans are outside. With the rise in AI and data storage demand, servers consume more energy by the day. Temperatures rise quicker when servers have large workloads, so HVAC systems continuously work at an increased rate to cool the servers and aisles. Gerry McGovern, an expert on the impact of digital technology on the environment and author of "Data centers are noisy as hell," stated that HVAC fans in data centers generate noise levels ranging from 55 to 85 dBA. This noise contributes to the loud humming and buzzing sounds that people commonly associate with data centers. Energy consumption and the power grid Despite the push for data centers to switch to sustainable energy sources, the power grid remains the main energy source. The constant high power draw of electricity causes a low-frequency humming sound, similar to HVAC fans.

Impact of noise pollution Data center noise pollution impacts facility staff, surrounding communities and wildlife. Data center staff Noise levels can reach 96 dBA inside a data center, according to C&C Technology Group. Exposure over half an hour at this level could damage hearing. Noise levels are higher inside a data center because of the closed-in area that echoes hums and buzzes from server fans, HVAC systems, and other running equipment and hardware. Data center staff who experience prolonged exposure to high noise levels may suffer from hearing damage, decreased productivity and increased stress. The community and environment People who live near data centers express health concerns due to noise pollution. Like data center staff, the constant humming or buzzing noise from data centers causes some people to experience headaches, stress and sleep disturbance. Lack of sleep and stress can result in anxiety, cognitive impairment and cardiovascular risks. In more extreme cases, noise pollution can cause tinnitus and hearing loss. Noise pollution also affects wildlife. Similar to how boat engines and sonar equipment affect marine life, noise pollution on land disrupts animal communication and forces them to seek new migration patterns. Facility administrators can minimize data center noise pollution by switching to natural gas generators for backup power, upgrading cooling systems, optimizing server rack layouts to enhance airflow and using thicker materials to insulate server rooms.