Prep data for machine learning with AWS analytics services

Organizations that want to take advantage of machine learning capabilities require a comprehensive data preparation strategy.

Data preparation consists of making data sets available to ML algorithms. In many cases, these algorithms need access to large amounts of data. Before these ML algorithms can access that data, it needs to be imported, processed and stored in a format suitable for analysis. This involves complex processes, as well as large storage and compute capacity.

Here, explore some of the key capabilities of Amazon Athena, EMR and Redshift -- three data analytics services that integrate seamlessly with SageMaker AI to help IT teams navigate the data selection process. Understanding the unique strengths of each service empowers businesses to deliver more accurate, reliable ML models.

Select the right AWS analytics service Amazon SageMaker AI is an AWS-managed service that delivers cloud infrastructure, workflows and development tools to build, train, deploy and maintain ML models in the cloud. While SageMaker AI supports access to multiple tools for data preparation tasks, the nature of the application and its data requirements dictate the best AWS analytics service for a particular ML use case. Amazon Athena Athena is a query service that analyzes data files in S3 using SQL statements. Since it is serverless, users do not need to set up any or manage infrastructure. It is a cost-efficient option because users only pay for the queries they run. It is also a flexible service since it supports files in various formats, such as JSON, CSV, Apache ORC and Apache Parquet. It is also the best option to run ad hoc queries for data in S3. One common use case for Athena is log analysis to identify issues and troubleshoot. Queuing log data can also help businesses optimize their processes by analyzing performance metrics. Amazon EMR Amazon EMR, previously Elastic MapReduce, is a big data processing service. It launches and manages clusters that run open source data analytics frameworks, such as Apache Spark, Apache Hadoop, Apache Flink, Apache Hive and Trino. EMR can access data in a cluster's local file system, Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) or S3. Although EMR manages compute infrastructure using EC2 instances, it also supports a serverless configuration. Athena can query data using Amazon EMR, and it supports the same data formats. EMR provisioned clusters are a good option for jobs that require long processing tasks with a predictable workload and accessing data in HDFS or externally in S3. Amazon Redshift Redshift follows a data warehouse model, where extract, transform and load processes store large data sets from various sources inside a cluster. Once in the cluster, SQL statements can analyze these data sets. It is a useful tool to run queries that need to fetch and join data from multiple large tables. Redshift also manages the cluster's compute infrastructure, which is typically provisioned on EC2 instances. However, it also has the option to configure serverless compute capacity. Redshift is a good option for predictable, high-volume workloads with data that has been converted and stored internally in a Redshift cluster. Follow these steps for successful data preparation.