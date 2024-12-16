Broadcom, AT&T settle lawsuit over VMware support

AT&T reached an undisclosed settlement with Broadcom over VMware support contracts and plans to drop an ongoing lawsuit this week.

On Dec. 13, attorneys for both companies filed a letter to the New York Supreme Court that stated they had "reached a settlement-in-principle." Specifics of the settlement were not made public.

AT&T will likely be the last company to fight Broadcom in court over changes to VMware licenses, said Naveen Chhabra, an analyst at Forrester Research.

I don't think many companies will take the legal route, even though they may have larger deployments or contracts. Naveen ChhabraAnalyst, Forrester Research

The cost in time and money to hold a legal battle while juggling a transition to other virtualization technologies likely isn't worth the hassle compared with reducing dependency on VMware over time, he said.

