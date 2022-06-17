Broadcom's acquire-and-axe history concerns VMware users

Longtime VMware users and employees worry that the company's innovative technologies will land on the Broadcom Inc. chopping block when the acquisition is completed next year.

Late last month, Broadcom agreed to acquire VMware in a cash and stock deal worth approximately $61 billion. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan expressed optimism about the merged companies' chances for success, with plans to combine Broadcom's existing infrastructure and security software into VMware's portfolio.

VMware users are concerned that the company faces the same fate as others acquired by Broadcom in recent years, but they are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

"Hock Tan is a very shrewd business guy," said Brian Kirsch, an IT architect and instructor at Milwaukee Area Technical College. "He's aware of the financial implications, both short and long term, for his company with these acquisitions. Will he bleed it dry? I suppose that's a possibility, but it's not clear yet."

One VMware insider who regularly deals with multiple tech teams inside the company said VMware employees are on edge that Broadcom will keep the most profitable products but sell off others.

"Some employees are nervous because of the cuts they figure are coming," he said. "Others are concerned they won't invest in some products like NSX Intelligence that look like they have a promising future."

Broadcom's history: Acquire and axe VMware employees and users have justification for concern. Just days after Broadcom concluded its $18.9 billion acquisition of CA Technologies in 2018, the company laid off 300 of the employees it inherited and said it would lay off another 2,000 of CA's 4,800 employees over time. Months after the deal, Broadcom sold off CA's Veracode SaaS platform, which allows app dev teams to test applications for security holes. However, the company left CA's cash-generating mainframe software business relatively intact. Broadcom retained top CA executives to run the newly created Mainframe Division and Enterprise Software division. Broadcom traveled a similar path after its $10.7 billion purchase of Symantec's enterprise software business in 2019. Less than six months later, the company sold off most of Symantec's Cyber Security Services business to Accenture. It held onto Symantec's more profitable security software products. In May 2020, Broadcom sold off another piece of Symantec, this time the acquired company's enterprise consulting group, to HCL Technologies.