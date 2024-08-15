Broadcom axes VMware education licensing options for schools

Broadcom ended its VMware IT Academy and Academic Software Licensing programs on Aug. 15, sending IT educators scrambling for alternative virtualization services.

The two programs combined offered significantly discounted licenses and standardized training for the VMware platform, enabling students to learn, earn credits and take certification tests.

Ending the programs not only frustrates curriculum planning, but is also a disservice to the VMware platform's future in the enterprise, according to educators who taught VMware courses.

Eliminating early exposure to the platform for students ensures future IT hires will have less experience with VMware's virtualization quirks, said Brian Kirsch, network program chair at Milwaukee Area Technical College and a TechTarget contributor.

The lack of exposure could also limit future adoption of VMware by those same students when they control an IT department's budget, Kirsch said.

"It was more than just canceling it for the students -- it's a license grab," he said. "We just can't teach VMware anymore. VMware just pulled themselves right out of the college [curriculum]."

School's out The VMware IT Academy and Academic Software Licensing programs formally entered end-of-life on Aug. 15, meaning customers can purchase or cash in one more year of services and licenses before Aug. 31. "We understand that the IT Academy has been a reliable resource for many years, and we are disappointed to be delivering this message," the VMware IT Academy team said in an email to customers on Aug. 8. This came at an inopportune time as many educators lack access at this time of year to email accounts the message was sent to, Kirsch said. Schools opting to stay and pay with Broadcom for licenses will face sticker shock, he added. The program enabled Kirsch to run VMware for student lab access time through a flat fee, usually under $300, but he expects the professional licensing cost to run upward of $30,000 annually. Broadcom updated its VMware Certification Program in May, eliminating the need to complete a training course or prerequisite certifications before testing for a specific certification. The company said many of its exams would charge a flat fee of $250. "Broadcom confirms that the existing VMware IT Academy program, which was administered by third parties, has been shut down," a Broadcom spokesperson wrote in an email statement to TechTarget Editorial. "The offerings that were available under this program were part of an end-of-sale announcement in December 2023." Kirsch said he's working on adjusting the virtualization curriculum to use a combination of Proxmox as an alternative open source virtualization platform for course material as well as Microsoft Hyper-V, a Windows virtualization platform, instead of VMware.