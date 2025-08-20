Nasuni enters new era with enhanced intelligence, exec changes

We provide market insights, research and advisory, and technical validations for tech buyers.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of enterprise data management, Nasuni is positioning itself for a significant transformation. The company recently unveiled new intelligence offerings and a strengthening of its executive leadership team.

These strategic moves signal Nasuni's commitment to addressing the growing challenges of data management in an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

New intelligence capabilities transform data management In late July, Nasuni announced the launch of two new intelligence products: File IQ Premium and Ops IQ. These new capabilities enhance how enterprises gain insight from their file and machine data. File IQ Premium delivers analytics and discovery tools designed to uncover usage patterns, anomalies and trends, ideally empowering IT teams to make smarter, faster decisions. Complementing File IQ Premium, Ops IQ extends intelligence capabilities to infrastructure management. The product collects and reports Nasuni appliance and volume data telemetry through purpose-built dashboards. It enables IT teams to monitor appliance health and performance and provide data for chargeback -- increasingly important for organizations trying to allocate costs for AI projects.

AI readiness insights Several key insights emerged from a recent conversation with Jim Liddle, chief innovation officer of data intelligence and AI at Nasuni. He discussed the current state of AI adoption in enterprises and how Nasuni is positioning itself to address emerging challenges. Despite the hype surrounding AI, Liddle observed that most enterprise customers are not as far along in their AI journey as commonly perceived. The majority are "still only dipping their toes in the water," with just a few outliers doing truly innovative work with AI technologies. However, it's clear that Nasuni is gearing up to address the challenges of AI. Nasuni is taking on these challenges through the following: Unified namespace. Coalescing data from multiple locations.

Coalescing data from multiple locations. Edge-to-cloud architecture. Ensuring data is available both locally and in the cloud.

Ensuring data is available both locally and in the cloud. AI data resilience. Using snapshot technology for quick recovery.

Using snapshot technology for quick recovery. Future development. Exploring the use of file systems as overflow for AI agent memory. Liddle highlighted specific uses in manufacturing, where Nasuni's local edge appliance with S3 interface enables faster processing for AI-driven quality control in production lines. He also noted potential applications in healthcare, though he acknowledged the significant challenges with data privacy and security in these settings.

Leadership strengthening Alongside these technological advancements, Nasuni has bolstered its executive team with four recent key appointments: Sam King as chief executive officer. King was CEO of Veracode.

Alison Bayiates as chief people officer. Bayiates was previously with RSA and Veracode.

Dalan Winbush as chief information officer. Winbush previously worked for Quickbase and Comcast.

Elyse Gunn as chief information security officer. Gunn was previously with Pax8 and Quickbase. These strategic hires suggest Nasuni is preparing for its next growth phase, with particular emphasis on security and organizational development -- critical areas as the company expands its capabilities.