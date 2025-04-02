Nasuni taps Veracode's Sam King for storage CEO role

Cloud storage vendor Nasuni installed Sam King as its new CEO this week. King was previously CEO of security vendor Veracode.

Nasuni's flagship product, the Nasuni File Data Platform, is a cloud-based global file system that creates a single namespace to manage unstructured object data.

The company is focused on pivoting from its cloud storage base to offering data lake services that support Agentic AI applications, King said.

"This was an opportunity to sit at the confluence of infrastructure," she said. "We want to be the AI data lake."

Nasuni's expansion into data lake services will be challenging, but King's business experience will help with the transition, according to analysts.

Competing in the data management and storage markets isn't getting any easier, said Steve McDowell, founder and analyst at NAND Research. Nasuni needs to vie for customer attention with the likes of similar cloud storage companies such as Wasabi and data storage management vendors Komprise, as well as cloud service providers like AWS and Azure.

Focusing on data lakes for AI applications is a way to stand out, but specific implementation remains to be seen, he said.

"That's a growth play, but it's a hypercompetitive market dominated by some big names," McDowell said. "This requires the right leadership."