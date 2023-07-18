Microsoft Sentinel, Nasuni stand watch over cloud storage

Nasuni's latest integration with Microsoft Sentinel helps storage stand guard and sound alarms for enterprise data under attack.

Nasuni's File Data Platform offers object storage for edge software or hardware devices to cache data, which enables cloud storage to act like a local file system. The Nasuni file system can now deliver audit events and notifications to Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud security information and event management (SIEM) console.

Storage is becoming important for security teams alongside traditional infrastructure teams, according to Dave Raffo, an analyst at Futurum Group. Cyber attacks, including ransomware, target storage to access personally identifiable information, corporate intellectual property or other valuable data, prompting data security and data protection to become a collaborative effort.

"The CISOs [chief information security officers] are getting more involved with storage," Raffo said. "Everybody in storage is working in this area."

Sentinel duty The Sentinel integration enables security teams to collect security or other IT risk events at each Nasuni edge device, which can number in the hundreds for some customers, according to Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni. Events from edge devices can automatically trigger security protocols within Sentinel for those considered a high-enough priority, such as a massive number of changes to data or deleted files. "We know what is going on in our edge devices," Kennedy said. "We serve as a sort of early warning system. This allows us to share that information in real time from those edge devices with [Sentinel]." Specific Sentinel automation capabilities include the ability to send admin alerts, disable flagged user accounts and scan logs for forensic research. The Nasuni-Sentinel connection also enables interoperability with other Azure security services, including Microsoft Defender for endpoint detection and Sentinel data connectors to enable multi-cloud monitoring. The Nasuni File Data Platform now supports an add-on ransomware protection service with a new targeted restore capability, which can find and mount the last clean files and snapshots prior to a ransomware attack. The Nasuni integration is now generally available through the Sentinel content hub in the Azure Marketplace. Nasuni's File Data Platform, its primary service, is sold as an annual subscription per terabyte under management. The Ransomware Protection service and targeted restore capability is similarly available now and is sold as an annual subscription based on capacity. Other features of the service include attack detection, automated policies to stop the spread of an attack and a file recovery capability.