How to use a risk assessment matrix: A free template and guide

A risk assessment matrix is a helpful visual tool to identify risks, threats and vulnerabilities. Disaster recovery teams can use them to categorize threats by likelihood, potential impact, and characteristics such as financial and reputational harm.

A risk matrix template can provide a simple yet effective starting point to perform an assessment. Risk assessments can become very complex, especially with sophisticated risk algorithms at play. However, there are common factors that can shape a risk assessment matrix.

A downloadable risk assessment matrix template as well as guidelines for using it are included below. Organizations can use this template as a jumping-off point to create their own matrix.

More complex risk assessments require more detailed matrices, and there are many tools for performing risk assessments available today. The nature of the planned assessment and the level of detail to be provided will help determine the complexity of risk assessment matrix tools.

In the course of performing an assessment, the primary metrics to identify are the likelihood of an event occurring and the impact to a project or activity if the event occurs. Many sources of risk data are available, from published risk tables to insurance risk tables to actuarial tables. Each of these resources can provide important risk data based on extensive analysis of risk events.

Why use a risk assessment matrix? There are many factors to consider during a risk assessment. A matrix organizes risk data and other elements to help perform an assessment. A risk assessment matrix can also help organizations do the following: define the type of risk;

identify assets for the assessment;

determine the criticality of the assets;

list the risks, threats and vulnerabilities to the assets;

validate the effectiveness of current risk control and mitigation strategies;

determine the criticality of identified risks;

calculate the organizational tolerance for identified risks;

identify potential risk mitigation strategies, technologies and methods; and

calculate overall risk values for the organization, such as residual risk. A risk assessment matrix assigns numerical values to potential risks and their likelihood.

Applying risk matrices to different types of organizations The risk assessment matrix template included in this article is fairly simple and straightforward, and it can apply to a variety of vertical markets. For example, a risk assessment matrix for an organization located in a hurricane zone with backups in the cloud could look like the example in the template, with changes to the items the business assesses. As part of the data gathering, the risk team in this scenario should examine relevant weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. The team should also examine risk data from cloud organizations such as the Cloud Computing Association and the Cloud Security Alliance, plus the organization's cloud services provider. This data includes the number of past outages the organization has experienced and the duration of those outages. Depending on the type of assessment, changes to the components in the matrix can be made to accommodate the specific risk requirements. Common risk assessment types include the following: operational

financial

personnel

security

reputational

