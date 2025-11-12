How BISOs enable CISOs to scale security across the business

A business information security officer is a type of senior cybersecurity executive role that aims to provide direction and leadership at the intersection of security and business interests.

The business information security officer (BISO) is not a replacement for a chief information security officer (CISO) but a complementary role. CISOs often struggle to maintain high-level strategic focus while simultaneously addressing the day-to-day security needs of every department within the organizations they are charged with defending. That's where the BISO role comes in.

The BISO role has emerged as a key function in modern organizations facing sophisticated cyberthreats and complex compliance requirements. As cybersecurity has evolved from a purely technical concern to a business-critical imperative, the need for security professionals who can effectively communicate with both technical teams and business leadership has become essential.

What does a BISO do? A BISO is an executive-level function that helps business units within an organization understand and align with cybersecurity goals. BISOs have both cybersecurity and business expertise, enabling them to communicate security risks in business terms rather than abstract technical concepts. They understand the goals and objectives of both domains and can identify the best ways to manage competing priorities. BISOs function as strategic business enablers rather than operational gatekeepers, providing cybersecurity direction that bridges technical and business interests. Rather than positioning security as an external constraint, BISOs embed security considerations into daily business processes. They can also relay on-the-ground security pain points to the CISO and flag disconnects between security strategies and practices. BISO responsibilities Common BISO responsibilities include the following:

Serve as the primary point of contact between the central cybersecurity team and business unit or units, facilitating communication and collaboration for both day-to-day issues and incident response. Stakeholder education . Translate complex security concepts into business terms and educate executive leadership and employees with relevant security awareness training.

. Translate complex security concepts into business terms and educate executive leadership and employees with relevant security awareness training. Risk a ssessment. Lead business unit-specific cyber-risk assessments.

Lead business unit-specific cyber-risk assessments. Policy implementation. Support, promote and implement security policies, procedures and guidelines that align with both business objectives and regulatory requirements.

Support, promote and implement security policies, procedures and guidelines that align with both business objectives and regulatory requirements. Compliance oversight. Help monitor and ensure adherence to security policies, regulatory requirements and industry standards within assigned business units.

Help monitor and ensure adherence to security policies, regulatory requirements and industry standards within assigned business units. Vendor management . Assess and manage third-party security risks associated with business unit vendors, contractors and partners.

. Assess and manage third-party security risks associated with business unit vendors, contractors and partners. Security architecture input . As strategic advisors, provide business unit perspective on security architecture decisions and technology implementations.

. As strategic advisors, provide business unit perspective on security architecture decisions and technology implementations. Metrics and reporting. Track and report on security program effectiveness within assigned areas, providing insights to both business leadership and central security teams.

BISO vs. CISO: What's the difference? While both roles are essential to organizational security, BISOs and CISOs operate at different levels and have distinct areas of focus and responsibilities. The key differentiator lies in their scope of authority and operational focus: CISOs provide strategic leadership across the entire organization, while BISOs serve as tactical implementers within specific business units or divisions.

What type of organization needs BISOs? Not every organization needs or should have a BISO, while others might benefit from having multiple BISOs. The role is most common in large enterprises with complex structures, where CISOs benefit from having liaisons across various lines of business. Midsize companies could also benefit from hiring BISOs if they operate in highly regulated industries or maintain complex operational structures. The following industries are leading BISO adoption: Financial services. Complex regulatory requirements, multiple business lines with distinct risk profiles, high-value attack targets.

Complex regulatory requirements, multiple business lines with distinct risk profiles, high-value attack targets. Healthcare. HIPAA compliance requirements, complex operational structures, critical infrastructure protection needs.

HIPAA compliance requirements, complex operational structures, critical infrastructure protection needs. Energy and utilities. Critical infrastructure protection, operational technology (OT) security.

Critical infrastructure protection, operational technology (OT) security. Manufacturing. Complex supply chain security, OT security, industry-specific regulations.

Complex supply chain security, OT security, industry-specific regulations. Large consulting firms. Multiclient environments with distinct security requirements. Organizations likely don't need BISOs if they have the following: Simple organizational structures.

Fewer than 1,000 employees.

Severe cybersecurity budget constraints.

CISOs with strong, existing relationships with line-of-business stakeholders.

A lack of executive commitment to clearly defining the BISO role.