How IT admins can check BIOS or UEFI versions in Windows 11

Up-to-date BIOS and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware is critical for enterprise security, device reliability and seamless Windows 11 adoption.

In enterprise environments, firmware directly affects security posture, hardware stability and compatibility with modern platforms like Windows 11. Outdated versions can introduce vulnerabilities, disrupt performance and complicate device lifecycle planning. Clear visibility into BIOS/UEFI versions helps organizations maintain secure, compliant and consistent endpoint environments.

What are BIOS versions? BIOS and its more modern replacement, UEFI, are the low-level software that initializes hardware before the OS loads. This software is responsible for booting the computer, managing hardware-level communication and providing the interface between the OS and the hardware. Modern computers don't use a traditional BIOS. They use UEFI instead. Still, people commonly refer to this software as BIOS. So, what does it mean to look for a computer's BIOS version? The BIOS version essentially refers to the system firmware version, even on UEFI-based machines. When people ask about the BIOS version, they are likely referring to the firmware version of the UEFI on the computer. What is the difference between BIOS and UEFI? BIOS is the older, legacy system. It has a text-based interface and uses the keyboard for navigation. BIOS uses the Master Boot Record partitioning system, which only supports drives up to 2.2 TB and is limited to four primary partitions. UEFI was designed to overcome the limitations of BIOS. It offers a graphical interface and supports not only keyboard input but also navigation with a mouse. UEFI also supports enterprise-grade features such as the following: Secure Boot.

Remote diagnostics.

Network booting.

Firmware updates from inside the OS.

Support for the GUID Partition Table standard, which enables the use of larger drives and partitions. While older PCs might still use BIOS, UEFI has become the standard for modern computers over the past several years. In fact, UEFI and Secure Boot are requirements to run Windows 11.

Why the BIOS version matters for IT admins OEMs and hardware vendors often release updates to BIOS to support new features, fix bugs and update security flaws that might exist on the previous firmware version. IT might need to check the BIOS version in the following instances: Troubleshooting hardware and performance issues.

Ensuring that the hardware is supported on new OSes.

Ensuring that hardware has the latest security updates.

Deploying updates and verifying that they have applied correctly. While Microsoft provides Windows updates, the hardware manufacturer handles BIOS updates. This is because the BIOS/UEFI versions are model-specific. Manufacturers release these updates to fix security flaws or compatibility issues, or to improve hardware performance. At scale, visibility into firmware versions across all devices is essential. Centralized tracking, automated updates through endpoint management tools and adherence to OEM support timelines reduce operational risk and administrative overhead. Integrating firmware management into broader IT governance ensures that devices remain reliable throughout their lifecycle, while supporting cost-effective, predictable operations across the organization. Does the BIOS version depend on the OS? The BIOS version doesn't depend on the OS. It's the firmware version that is running independent of the operating system. This means that the firmware version doesn't change when users install a new version of Windows. However, the process for checking the firmware version might change depending on the OS, and some firmware features only work in a supported OS.