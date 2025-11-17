Getty Images/iStockphoto
How IT admins can check BIOS or UEFI versions in Windows 11
Firmware, such as BIOS or UEFI, plays a crucial role in how securely a Windows device starts and operates. Organizations need to know what versions are running on their endpoints.
Up-to-date BIOS and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware is critical for enterprise security, device reliability and seamless Windows 11 adoption.
In enterprise environments, firmware directly affects security posture, hardware stability and compatibility with modern platforms like Windows 11. Outdated versions can introduce vulnerabilities, disrupt performance and complicate device lifecycle planning. Clear visibility into BIOS/UEFI versions helps organizations maintain secure, compliant and consistent endpoint environments.
What are BIOS versions?
BIOS and its more modern replacement, UEFI, are the low-level software that initializes hardware before the OS loads. This software is responsible for booting the computer, managing hardware-level communication and providing the interface between the OS and the hardware. Modern computers don't use a traditional BIOS. They use UEFI instead. Still, people commonly refer to this software as BIOS.
So, what does it mean to look for a computer's BIOS version? The BIOS version essentially refers to the system firmware version, even on UEFI-based machines. When people ask about the BIOS version, they are likely referring to the firmware version of the UEFI on the computer.
What is the difference between BIOS and UEFI?
BIOS is the older, legacy system. It has a text-based interface and uses the keyboard for navigation. BIOS uses the Master Boot Record partitioning system, which only supports drives up to 2.2 TB and is limited to four primary partitions.
UEFI was designed to overcome the limitations of BIOS. It offers a graphical interface and supports not only keyboard input but also navigation with a mouse. UEFI also supports enterprise-grade features such as the following:
- Secure Boot.
- Remote diagnostics.
- Network booting.
- Firmware updates from inside the OS.
- Support for the GUID Partition Table standard, which enables the use of larger drives and partitions.
While older PCs might still use BIOS, UEFI has become the standard for modern computers over the past several years. In fact, UEFI and Secure Boot are requirements to run Windows 11.
Why the BIOS version matters for IT admins
OEMs and hardware vendors often release updates to BIOS to support new features, fix bugs and update security flaws that might exist on the previous firmware version. IT might need to check the BIOS version in the following instances:
- Troubleshooting hardware and performance issues.
- Ensuring that the hardware is supported on new OSes.
- Ensuring that hardware has the latest security updates.
- Deploying updates and verifying that they have applied correctly.
While Microsoft provides Windows updates, the hardware manufacturer handles BIOS updates. This is because the BIOS/UEFI versions are model-specific. Manufacturers release these updates to fix security flaws or compatibility issues, or to improve hardware performance.
At scale, visibility into firmware versions across all devices is essential. Centralized tracking, automated updates through endpoint management tools and adherence to OEM support timelines reduce operational risk and administrative overhead. Integrating firmware management into broader IT governance ensures that devices remain reliable throughout their lifecycle, while supporting cost-effective, predictable operations across the organization.
Does the BIOS version depend on the OS?
The BIOS version doesn't depend on the OS. It's the firmware version that is running independent of the operating system.
This means that the firmware version doesn't change when users install a new version of Windows. However, the process for checking the firmware version might change depending on the OS, and some firmware features only work in a supported OS.
How to check your BIOS Version on Windows 11
When using a Windows 11 PC, there are a few different ways to check the BIOS/UEFI version, depending on the use case.
Checking the BIOS version using System Information
IT can use Windows System Information to check the firmware version. This method also works on Windows 10. It shows the BIOS version string, OEM or motherboard manufacturer, and the release date of the BIOS/UEFI firmware. To use this method, take the following steps:
- Press the Windows and R keys to open the Run dialogue.
- Type in MSInfo32 and hit the Enter key.
- In the system summary window, look for the entry labelled BIOS Version/Date.
Checking the BIOS version in Windows using command-line tools
Sometimes it's easier for an IT administrator to use command-line tools to find the BIOS version. This makes it easier to collect BIOS data through scripting or enable bulk queries across multiple systems through management platforms.
PowerShell is ideal for scripting or collecting BIOS info across multiple devices. To find the BIOS version through PowerShell, use the following steps:
- Press the Windows and R keys to open the Run dialogue.
- Type in PowerShell and hit Enter.
- In the PowerShell window, type in the following command:
Get-CimInstance -ClassName Win32_BIOS | Select-Object SMBIOSBIOSVersion, Manufacturer, ReleaseDate
- Press the Enter key.
- The screen should then show the OEM, BIOS version and its release date.
To find the BIOS version in Windows using the systeminfo command in the Command Prompt, take the following steps:
- Press the Windows and R keys to open the Run dialogue.
- Type in cmd and hit Enter.
- In the Command Prompt window, type in the following command:
systeminfo | findstr /I "BIOS"
- Press the Enter key.
- The screen should display the OEM, BIOS version and its release date.
One option that works in Windows 10 but might not be available in Windows 11 is the command wmic bios get smbiosbiosversion. The Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line utility is deprecated and has been removed by default from many Windows 11 installations.
Checking the BIOS version by booting into UEFI/BIOS
Rather than checking the BIOS version from inside the OS, it's also possible to boot directly into the UEFI interface and check directly. This process varies depending on the OEM.
First, boot the device. During the startup process, the screen should specify which button to press to enter the BIOS/UEFI setting. It's typically F1, F2, F10, F12 or the DEL key.
After booting into the UEFI/BIOS system, the home screen should display the system information, including the system's model number, BIOS/UEFI version and date of the last update.
Jake Gardner works with regional organizations, helping them use technology to provide practical, functional solutions.