Top 4 unified endpoint management software vendors in 2023

Unified endpoint management (UEM) products have become necessary in nearly all larger organizations as they incorporate more types of endpoints into their workflows.

While the capabilities vary from one product to the next, UEM products allow organizations to manage and secure various device types, even if those devices are running different operating systems. Explore the four leading UEM products of 2023, chosen for their popularity and appearance in rating reports from Gartner and similar market studies.

Compare key UEM tool features and capabilities When choosing a UEM product, there are several important factors to consider. OS support. One of the most important considerations is what OSes the tool supports. A UEM product will only be useful if it supports the devices and operating systems the organization uses. If, for example, an organization uses Windows PCs and Google Android phones, then the chosen UEM tool needs Windows and Android management capabilities.

Security and privacy . The product's security and privacy features are critical factors to consider. Nearly all UEM products keep managed devices secure, but the actual security capabilities vary from one UEM product to another.

Device management and lifecycle. It's also worth considering a UEM product's device management capabilities. Most UEM products provide a consolidated dashboard, but the similarities end there. As such, it is worth considering the ease with which a UEM product allows IT to manage the registered devices.

App and software management. Most UEM products allow IT to deploy apps to managed devices. However, not all UEM tools support all types of applications.

Deployment and enrollment. Before a UEM product can manage a device, that device needs to be enrolled. IT should closely examine what's involved with the enrollment process, as users will likely register their own devices.

Identity and access management (IAM). Organizations should consider whether a product relies on its own proprietary identity provider or if it can integrate with the existing directory service. It's also important to consider whether a product supports role-based access control and the granularity of permissions.

Pricing. It's important to know what a UEM product costs. UEM tools are typically subscription-based, but ancillary products may be required to realize a UEM product's full potential.

1. Microsoft Intune Intune is Microsoft's cloud-based UEM platform that allows organizations to manage corporate and personally owned devices of various types. Admins can use Intune to apply security policies to devices and manage the apps installed on devices. Supported OS platforms Microsoft Intune supports a wide range of device operating systems, including the following: Apple iOS, macOS and iPadOS.

Google Android and ChromeOS.

Microsoft Windows.

Linux. Security and privacy Microsoft Intune contains an Endpoint Security node that serves as a collection of tools for device security. These tools can check the status of devices or configure devices based on established security baselines. These baselines are collections of security best practices that IT can apply as a policy to devices. The Endpoint Security node can also apply tightly focused policies to devices -- such as antivirus policies and encryption policies. Additionally, these tools allow admins to set user and device requirements through a compliance policy. Device management and lifecycle Like other UEM tools, Intune provides a consolidated view of managed devices, regardless of type. The management console allows IT to perform various management actions, such as synchronizing the device, resetting its passcode or performing a remote wipe. Notably, some of the available device actions are device-type specific. App and software management Microsoft Intune works with five different types of apps. These include apps from the app store, custom apps, built-in apps, web apps and apps from other Microsoft services. Additionally, numerous Microsoft apps and apps from Microsoft partners are considered Intune-protected apps. IT can apply an even greater level of security to these apps through mobile application protection policies. Deployment and enrollment Microsoft Intune supports several different types of device enrollments. These include Android Zero Touch, Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager and Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP). Identity and access management (IAM) Microsoft Intune is designed to work with Active Directory and Azure Active Directory and therefore recognizes Active Directory users and groups. Access to Microsoft Intune is provided through role-based access control (RBAC). And while IT can define custom roles, nine built-in roles provide various levels of access. Pricing model Microsoft Intune is subscription-based, but Microsoft's licensing options for Intune are somewhat complex. Intune is bundled and included in several of Microsoft's subscription plans, such as Microsoft 365 (E3, E5, F1, F3, A3, A5, G3, G5 and Business Premium) and Enterprise Mobility + Security (E3 and E5). Microsoft also offers Intune user and device licenses as a standalone subscription. The company also offers device-only licenses, which are useful for managing shared devices not associated with a specific user. Additionally, Microsoft offers remote help capabilities as a premium add-on. Remote Help allows an organization's help desk to troubleshoot managed devices remotely.

2. Ivanti UEM Ivanti UEM is designed to help organizations with a diverse collection of devices operate at scale. The software allows IT to perform management actions such as policy enforcement or software deployment across many devices with a few clicks. The right reporting capabilities can help admins more easily spot issues needing their attention. Supported OSes Ivanti's ability to manage a device depends on the availability of a management agent for the device's operating system. Ivanti has a long list of supported operating systems but broadly covers the following platforms: Apple iOS and macOS.

Google Android and ChromeOS.

Microsoft Windows.

Linux.

Various internet of things (IoT) devices. Security and privacy Ivanti delivers endpoint security through Ivanti Endpoint Security, which is licensed separately. While Ivanti Endpoint Security is probably best known for its patch management and antivirus capabilities, it can do much more. For example, the software can prevent unauthorized applications from running on devices and can even prevent the use of removable media. It is also worth noting that Ivanti has another tool for protecting mobile devices. Ivanti Neurons for Mobile Threat Defense guards against zero-day threats and protects against more common threats such as phishing attacks and malicious URLs. Device management and lifecycle Ivanti's preferred tool for device management is Ivanti Endpoint Manager. It provides a single view that shows all managed devices, regardless of type, OS migrations, patch management, software deployment and other similar tasks. The dashboard also includes rich reporting capabilities and a remote control feature that can control remote device troubleshooting. App and software management The Ivanti UEM platform deploys AppConnect apps to managed devices. AppConnect apps are containerized apps packaged using the AppConnect SDK, AppConnect Cordova Plugin or App Wrapper for iOS and Android. Deployment and enrollment Ivanti supports common device enrollment types, including Apple's Automated DEP, Google Zero Touch and Samsung Knox Mobile Enrollment. Additionally, Ivanti allows its customers to restrict devices based on enrollment type. Identity and access management (IAM) Ivanti regulates access to its software by using role-based access control, which Ivanti refers to as role-based administration. Ivanti allows IT to create custom roles that can restrict administrators based on factors such as geographic location or department. While the software does allow for using local users and groups on Windows machines, IT can also configure it to work with Active Directory users and groups. Pricing Ivanti uses a subscription-based licensing model and requires potential customers to contact their sales department for a quote. Ivanti is known for an a la carte pricing model, where the overall licensing cost is determined by what tools and features are needed.

3. IBM Security MaaS360 IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson helps secure and manage various device types, from desktops to wearables. MaaS360 heavily emphasizes helping organizations with their bring your own device (BYOD) efforts. It also uses AI to detect and surface actionable insights. Supported OSes IBM's list of supported operating systems includes the following: Apple iOS, macOS and iPadOS.

Google Android and ChromeOS.

Microsoft Windows.

Various ruggedized, wearable and IoT devices. Security and privacy MaaS360 uses an AI-powered tool to identify and generate security insights and detect and remediate threats such as malware, risky device configuration settings and malicious apps. It can also detect when an end-user device has been jailbroken or rooted. Device management and lifecycle IBM Security MaaS360 is a cloud-based SaaS tool for managing endpoint devices. Like other UEM offerings, MaaS360 provides a dashboard that allows various devices to be managed side by side through a single pane of glass interface. App and software management IT can use MaaS360 to create an app catalog to deploy apps to managed devices. The supported app types include the following: Internal applications are applications the organization develops for internal use.

Purchased applications are applications bought from an app store for the organization's use.

Public apps are those listed in a public app store. Deployment and enrollment IBM Security MaaS360 supports several common types of device enrollment. These include Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Apple DEP, Android Zero Touch and Samsung KME. Identity and access management (IAM) MaaS360 works with IBM Security Verify, IBM's IAM service, with options for single sign-on (SSO) and conditional access management. Pricing IBM uses subscription-based pricing for its MaaS360 software. In addition to a 30-day free trial, the company offers four different pricing plans, each charged per device, per month. The Essentials plan starts at $4, with the price increasing to $5 for the Deluxe plan. IBM's Premier plan starts at $6.25, and the Enterprise plan sells for $9.