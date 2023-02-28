How are UEM, EMM and MDM different from one another?

Over the years, endpoint management vendors have built more and more functions into their tools.

Mobile device management (MDM) products were among the earliest endpoint management tools. Then, enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools entered the market. Now, unified endpoint management (UEM) tools are often the preferred way to manage devices.

Vendors are the driving forces behind each change, and each product category provides a more granular level of control than its predecessor. This evolution has been part of a clear plan to offer more inclusive management as an all-in-one tool for endpoints, but how do MDM, EMM and UEM compare?

What is EMM, and what are EMM tools used for? Enterprise mobility management tools are similar to MDM tools, except they offer capabilities beyond those first-generation products. Rather than requiring a separate tool for application management, for example, EMM tools often combine mobile device and application management into a single tool. Despite this, the advent of EMM was more than just a consolidation of management tools. EMM was designed to address a fundamental shift in how mobile devices were used in the enterprise. First-generation mobile devices were limited in their capabilities and were often used as little more than mobile email clients. However, users started integrating various business applications as their devices matured. At the same time, the BYOD trend began to take hold, bringing a need for a tool to protect business data on a device, regardless of whether the device was personally or company-owned. Additionally, organizations needed a way of managing large numbers of mobile devices. By this time, mobile devices had gone mainstream, and device proliferation was becoming a huge problem in the enterprise. EMM tools helped address the new challenges posed by mobile devices. These tools typically enabled users to enroll their own devices and let IT pros manage corporate-owned devices alongside BYOD devices at scale while protecting corporate data residing on the devices. EMM tools led organizations to develop comprehensive management strategies for mobile devices. Features commonly found in EMM tools include the following: Cross-platform management of devices through a single pane of glass.

Tools for enforcing device security through policies.

A self-service portal for device enrollment and removal.

Remote wipe capabilities.

