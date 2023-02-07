Due to advancements in OS features and mobile device management platforms, it's possible to implement a BYOD policy that meets a user's productivity and privacy needs without compromising on data security -- but it requires considerable planning.

It becomes even more difficult when organizations introduce unified endpoint management (UEM) and mobile device management (MDM) for BYOD. However, it's still possible to balance the needs of the company with the needs of the user.

To deploy a successful BYOD initiative, IT admins must properly devise the MDM policies that they apply to devices and ensure that employees clearly understand the implications of these policies. Some organizations, for example, offer a stipend or other method of reimbursing the costs of device use, while others only permit app access and do not pay users' expenses.

Set clear expectations on end-user FAQs Whichever BYOD model an organization adopts, it must set expectations for the users in advance so they can operate according to the agreed-upon system. For example, if a user submits a bill for expenses and discovers they're not entitled to claim it -- despite believing they would be -- it can cause friction between the user and the organization. This article is part of Complete guide to unified endpoint management Which also includes:

How to successfully implement MDM for BYOD

How to successfully implement MDM for BYOD Understand how UEM, EMM and MDM differ from one another

Understand how UEM, EMM and MDM differ from one another 5 up-and-coming Mac management software vendors to know Download 1 Download this entire guide for FREE now! End users are often happy to comply with policies once they know what they're signing up for. The policy will fail if administrators say they cannot see certain features and break that trust. To successfully implement MDM for BYOD, an organization should alleviate common user concerns, such as the following: Can MDM track browser history? No, but MDM can be used to deploy over-the-top services that can redirect, control and monitor traffic, both SIM-based and over Wi-Fi. Organizations that do this should make users aware of it and consider a separate policy for BYOD users. Successfully combining UEM and BYOD requires trust and transparency between the organization and the user. Can MDM read text messages? Not on iOS, as Apple has not provided any hooks for MDM to do this, even with supervised devices. It is possible on some versions of Android, but IT will rarely deploy native controls for reading text messages. Text messages can be routed to corporate email archives. Most messaging apps deploy end-to-end encryption on messages, making the contents inaccessible to IT departments. Highly regulated organizations can deploy third-party products to record business information, but this should be clearly communicated to users and usually leaves an unscreened area for personal communications. Companies that are required to record such communications typically don't allow BYOD for regulated users, as the balance between user privacy and compliance is difficult to implement. End users are often happy to comply with policies once they know in advance what they are signing up for. Can MDM track location? Yes, and it can prevent the user from disabling location services once enrolled in MDM. Most MDM platforms, including VMware Workspace One UEM, IBM MaaS360, MobileIron and others, have privacy settings to prevent location tracking of BYOD devices. IT departments should always be clear on whether this is being tracked for all groups, specific users or not enabled. Can MDM platforms see which applications are installed on a user's phone? Typically, the MDM platform takes application inventory once users enroll their devices. Using privacy settings, IT departments can opt not to see this or to only see line-of-business apps deployed from an in-house app store. Restricting visibility is a good idea, as personal apps can reveal information on health, religion or sexuality that IT departments should avoid wherever possible. What happens with MDM for BYOD if an employee leaves the company? When an employee leaves the company, their device is typically retired from the corporate MDM or enterprise mobility management. All company apps and data are purged from the device, while personal information remains intact. A good BYOD policy will strictly segregate business information from personal to protect the organization, but when it comes to offboarding, this also benefits the user. Retiring devices is often referred to as a selective wipe, and during this process, IT should also revoke any credentials the user had to access corporate apps. MDM platforms such as VMware Workspace One UEM and MobileIron offer protection against factory resets for devices flagged as personally owned so that they won't be wiped accidentally.