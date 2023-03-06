How to evaluate cloud vs. on-premises MDM, EMM or UEM

Organizations can deploy on-premises or cloud-based enterprise mobility platforms -- but first, they should evaluate the pros and cons of each route.

In the past, there were feature disparities between on-premises and cloud mobile device management (MDM) platforms. Leading unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms offer almost 100% feature parity, so the best route for organizations to take often depends on their existing infrastructure.

Deciding between cloud vs. on-premises MDM, EMM and UEM Cloud has become more widely adopted as mail servers shift toward Office 365, Google and other services. Cloud services offer many benefits; for example, they always run the latest updates without having to configure them and run change management processes. All leading cloud-hosted enterprise mobility management (EMM) and UEM platforms run on high-availability environments, and there's no need to acquire public IP addresses. There's a third option, as well: a hosted on-premises equivalent. Organizations can host an on-premises deployment in a cloud or managed service provider data center. This is rarely the best option for most organizations, however, as it has most of the cons of both options. A hosted on-premises deployment is only suited to niche use cases -- for example, when an organization requires a specific feature only available in the on-premises version but does not want to deploy onto its own hardware.

The major factor for most organizations is how they deploy their servers. The major factor for most organizations is how they deploy their servers. If most servers are kept in-house, then it often makes sense to continue with this ownership policy and deploy EMM servers alongside the rest of the estate. If the company uses a cloud-first strategy, then cloud-based EMM will be easier to implement. Generally, organizations should look at their email, file and directory servers. If all of these are on premises, the organization should also deploy its EMM on premises and vice versa. Organizations that deploy cloud-based MDM or EMM with on-premises resources must configure firewall settings and deploy some VMs on premises to accommodate connections to Azure Directory, email, file shares and SharePoint.