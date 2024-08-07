12 types of endpoint security

When considering overall IT security objectives, among a company's most challenging and critical elements is its endpoint security. After all, every organization, regardless of size, uses endpoint devices.

These devices are, quite literally, both endpoints of a network and entry points into it. Endpoint devices are the means for users to access a network, consume services and share data. Of course, endpoints have long been a primary target of cyberattacks, so various endpoint security technologies have been deployed to prevent or mitigate these threats.

Overview of endpoint security Endpoint security protects devices that connect to and access an organization's network. Its primary goal is to safeguard these devices from cyberthreats and unauthorized access. Endpoint security employs an evolving arsenal of response measures, policies and tools to protect the endpoints, often a network's most vulnerable infiltration points. Key aspects of endpoint security include the following: Implement endpoint security systems.

Enforce existing security policies on endpoint devices.

Secure user credentials, and implement strong authentication methods.

Use encryption for data protection.

Update and patch OSes and software regularly.

Employ antivirus software and antimalware tools.

and tools. Monitor user activities and device health.

Provide security awareness training to employees.

For organizations across the globe, endpoints, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, are essential to access and manipulate vital data from remote locations. Without proper security measures, cybercriminals can use these devices as entry points to a company's network. Following initial entry through an endpoint device, common attack techniques move laterally across a network and infect high-value systems, steal data or deploy ransomware, leading to a data breach. Endpoints pose unique security risks due to several factors, including the following: Weak credentials. Lightweight credentials, such as using only a username and password, are easily compromised through social engineering tactics. Once attackers gain access, they can read, copy or delete valuable files and data.

Expanded security perimeter. With the widespread use of mobile devices and the adoption of remote work, users now access corporate networks from almost anywhere. This flexibility means traditional perimeter security approaches are ineffective.

Complexity of endpoints. Users often customize devices or use personal devices for work, leading to configurations that are difficult to align with organizational security standards. This variety severely strains the consistency of security across all endpoints.

Difficulty with users. User behavior is unpredictable. Expect and plan to guide users with limited IT knowledge to manage endpoint security effectively.

Sophisticated cyberthreats. The increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, including zero-day vulnerabilities and ransomware, makes endpoint security crucial. Without proper protection, an endpoint becomes a target for a cyberattack capable of compromising an entire organizational network.

What's considered an endpoint device? An endpoint device is any device that connects to a network. Endpoints are typically end-user devices that provide the user a connection to a network and the internet at large. Endpoints are essential for daily activities performed by users worldwide. Among the different types of endpoints are the following: Desktop computers. Used in both office and home environments, desktop computers provide access to network resources and applications.

Used in both office and home environments, desktop computers provide access to network resources and applications. Laptops. Also sometimes referred to as notebook computers, laptops are portable devices offering similar functionality to desktop computers, while affording users work-from-anywhere convenience through remote network access.

Smartphones. Mobile devices that connect to networks via a cellular network or Wi-Fi, smartphones offer communication capabilities, web browsing and access to applications.

Tablets. Portable devices with larger screens than smartphones, tablets provide similar capabilities.

Printers. Printers are network-connected peripheral devices accessible by multiple users for printing documents or other media.

Point of sale (POS) systems. Used in retail and commercial environments for sales transactions, POS systems typically include hardware such as touchscreen displays and receipt printers.

Used in retail and commercial environments for sales transactions, POS systems typically include hardware such as touchscreen displays and receipt printers. Internet of things (IoT) devices. A diverse range of network-connected devices extending beyond traditional computing, IoT devices include smart home devices, industrial sensors, wearable devices and connected appliances.