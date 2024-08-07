Alex - stock.adobe.com
12 types of endpoint security
With the rise of remote work, mobile devices and IoT, the traditional security perimeter extends beyond corporate networks, making endpoint security crucial for organizations.
When considering overall IT security objectives, among a company's most challenging and critical elements is its endpoint security. After all, every organization, regardless of size, uses endpoint devices.
These devices are, quite literally, both endpoints of a network and entry points into it. Endpoint devices are the means for users to access a network, consume services and share data. Of course, endpoints have long been a primary target of cyberattacks, so various endpoint security technologies have been deployed to prevent or mitigate these threats.
Overview of endpoint security
Endpoint security protects devices that connect to and access an organization's network. Its primary goal is to safeguard these devices from cyberthreats and unauthorized access.
Endpoint security employs an evolving arsenal of response measures, policies and tools to protect the endpoints, often a network's most vulnerable infiltration points. Key aspects of endpoint security include the following:
- Implement endpoint security systems.
- Enforce existing security policies on endpoint devices.
- Secure user credentials, and implement strong authentication methods.
- Use encryption for data protection.
- Update and patch OSes and software regularly.
- Employ antivirus software and antimalware tools.
- Monitor user activities and device health.
- Provide security awareness training to employees.
Why is endpoint security important?
For organizations across the globe, endpoints, such as desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, are essential to access and manipulate vital data from remote locations. Without proper security measures, cybercriminals can use these devices as entry points to a company's network.
Following initial entry through an endpoint device, common attack techniques move laterally across a network and infect high-value systems, steal data or deploy ransomware, leading to a data breach. Endpoints pose unique security risks due to several factors, including the following:
- Weak credentials. Lightweight credentials, such as using only a username and password, are easily compromised through social engineering tactics. Once attackers gain access, they can read, copy or delete valuable files and data.
- Expanded security perimeter. With the widespread use of mobile devices and the adoption of remote work, users now access corporate networks from almost anywhere. This flexibility means traditional perimeter security approaches are ineffective.
- Complexity of endpoints. Users often customize devices or use personal devices for work, leading to configurations that are difficult to align with organizational security standards. This variety severely strains the consistency of security across all endpoints.
- Difficulty with users. User behavior is unpredictable. Expect and plan to guide users with limited IT knowledge to manage endpoint security effectively.
- Sophisticated cyberthreats. The increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, including zero-day vulnerabilities and ransomware, makes endpoint security crucial. Without proper protection, an endpoint becomes a target for a cyberattack capable of compromising an entire organizational network.
What's considered an endpoint device?
An endpoint device is any device that connects to a network. Endpoints are typically end-user devices that provide the user a connection to a network and the internet at large. Endpoints are essential for daily activities performed by users worldwide. Among the different types of endpoints are the following:
- Desktop computers. Used in both office and home environments, desktop computers provide access to network resources and applications.
- Laptops. Also sometimes referred to as notebook computers, laptops are portable devices offering similar functionality to desktop computers, while affording users work-from-anywhere convenience through remote network access.
- Smartphones. Mobile devices that connect to networks via a cellular network or Wi-Fi, smartphones offer communication capabilities, web browsing and access to applications.
- Tablets. Portable devices with larger screens than smartphones, tablets provide similar capabilities.
- Printers. Printers are network-connected peripheral devices accessible by multiple users for printing documents or other media.
- Point of sale (POS) systems. Used in retail and commercial environments for sales transactions, POS systems typically include hardware such as touchscreen displays and receipt printers.
- Internet of things (IoT) devices. A diverse range of network-connected devices extending beyond traditional computing, IoT devices include smart home devices, industrial sensors, wearable devices and connected appliances.
Types of endpoint security
As cyberthreats evolve and become more sophisticated, endpoint security advances to provide comprehensive protection. There isn't a single endpoint security technology. In fact, due to the many and varied threats, an array of endpoint security tools has been created and enhanced to meet these ever-changing attacks, including the following:
- Endpoint detection and response (EDR). Tools that provide continuous monitoring and real-time response to threats, endpoint detection and response technologies identify and detect suspicious activities and then react with automated or manual responses.
- Endpoint protection platforms (EPPs). Integrated security platforms that combine several endpoint security capabilities, including antimalware, firewalls and intrusion prevention, EPPs feature a centralized management console for monitoring and managing all endpoints.
- Extended detection and response (XDR). Extended detection and response collects data from different security technologies, including cloud, email and network security platforms, to provide a broader view of security in an IT environment. XDR also commonly includes enhanced visibility and automated response capabilities.
- Antivirus and antimalware software. Often thought of as the first generation of endpoint security, antivirus and antimalware software use a signature-based approach to block known threats. This class of security sometimes includes heuristics with limited capabilities for behavior-based detection of viruses and malware.
- Next-generation antivirus (NGAV). Next-generation antivirus improves on traditional antivirus methods through advanced machine learning, AI and behavioral analysis to detect and prevent sophisticated threats, including zero-day exploits and fileless malware.
- Data loss prevention (DLP). Data loss prevention helps organizations monitor and control data transfers to prevent unauthorized exfiltration of sensitive information.
- Patch management. Patch management tools specifically designed for endpoint devices automate the process of identifying and installing software updates and security patches.
- Mobile device management (MDM). Mobile device management tools govern mobile devices, enforce security policies, control app installations and provide remote wipe capabilities.
- Encryption tools. Encryption ensures that data remains secure and, without the proper decryption key, unreadable.
- Endpoint firewalls. Endpoint firewalls are some of the most deployed technologies for endpoint security. They are software-based technologies that monitor and filter traffic at the device level.
- Browser isolation. Web browsers usually provide endpoints with access to a network. Remote browser isolation siloes the web browser into a separate virtual environment that limits the threat to the underlying endpoint.
- URL filtering. This technology prevents users from accessing malicious or inappropriate websites by controlling access based on predefined rules or categories.
Sean Michael Kerner is an IT consultant, technology enthusiast and tinkerer. He has pulled Token Ring, configured NetWare and been known to compile his own Linux kernel. He consults with industry and media organizations on technology issues.