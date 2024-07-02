How to install MSIX and msixbundle

Microsoft introduced MSIX packages to improve upon the existing AppX packages for deploying business applications, and Windows administrators should be familiar with these packages and how to install them.

While there are many methods that IT departments can use to deploy business applications, none of them have the simplicity, lack of bloat and level of control that MSIX packages provide. IT administrators need a firm understanding of what MSIX packages are and how to deploy them so they can manage applications across a fleet of Windows devices safely and effectively.

What is an MSIX package? The MSIX package format provides a modern packaging format that IT can use to deploy basically any type of Windows app or framework. More importantly, it also allows IT to always stay up to date. Compared to previous iterations, however, MSIX packages bring great installation reliability and decrease the load on the network bandwidth. It is also quite efficient with disk space, as there is no duplication of files. One of the main strengths of an MSIX package is how it provides the IT administrator with different layers within the package. With that, it provides flexibility for IT. From a high-level perspective, a package contains two different layers: The package payload. The application files themselves.

The footprint files and payload files together ensure that IT can easily validate, manage, deploy and update the package.

What is an MSIX bundle? An MSIX bundle is essentially a bundle of multiple MSIX packages. The most common use for an MSIX bundle is when IT is working with multiple architectures -- x86 and x64 -- and managing a large array of applications. They can also be helpful when working with multiple languages as well. In those cases, an MSIX bundle provides a smoother distribution of the packages and works better in combination with Windows. Windows can determine the required architecture for each app and will only download the required files for that architecture. This reduces unnecessary bloat from the underlying system, which was a problem with the previous MSI format. An MSIX bundle often contains three different layers: The architecture, the resource files (aspects of that application that may require customization, such as the language files), and the footprint files.

The application files for the different architectures The resource files. The aspects of that application that may require customization, such as the language files

These layers ensure the bundle facilitates faster uploads, publishing, and development, and ultimately reduce the number of MSIX packages that IT needs to deploy.