Automating testing and delivery for virtual apps and desktops

The ability to automate the delivery of virtual applications and desktops reduces IT management burden and the potential for mistakes.

Whether an organization is using Azure Virtual Desktop, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (now Citrix DaaS), VMware Horizon or another virtualization technology, application automation can be the secret sauce for efficiency.

Maximizing virtual application automation enables enterprise IT administrators to deploy systems and then modify as needed rather than making wholesale changes whenever one aspect of the virtual environment changes. Thus, technology partners can address the initial workload associated with automating processes -- including documentation and training -- and then the enterprise IT staff can move forward with minor modifications.

Consider the three main components of a virtualized environment:

OSes and virtualized infrastructure; user profiles and other modes of personalization; and virtual applications.

An environment's applications and user profiles are typically bolted on to the OS, meaning the OS and infrastructure serve as the base and the applications and user profile are appended.

Apps are, by far, the most incorrectly minimized component of virtual environments. IT admins should learn how to set these components up to ensure that the management burden is optimal and minimal.

An automated provisioning system is essential for all types of virtual desktop environments.

Optimizing OSes and virtual infrastructure The amount and type of automation that can be performed depends on the infrastructure that supports the virtual environment. Cloud-based environments have abundant automation options, but on-premises deployments still have plenty of options even if they are fewer overall. Within a cloud infrastructure, organizations can essentially outsource this process to the cloud provider. However, in an on-premises environment, it's important for IT departments to automate components such as antivirus updates, security patches and OS updates. When possible, IT should automate notifications regarding required updates as well. An automated provisioning system is essential for all types of virtual desktop environments. IT can use these systems to create and deploy versions of golden images -- core desktop images that serve as templates for VMs. Golden images consist of the OS and any universal configurations, and they may even include some applications. IT administrators may find it easiest to maintain one golden image with the currently deployed OS, but larger organizations with lots of different user types may need multiple golden images. This could be to support additional OS versions, unique configurations or specific applications. Common applications, such as Microsoft Word and Excel, as well as Adobe Acrobat, may be included within golden images. However, including applications in the base image can add complexity and the need to modify the image frequently due to application updates. Provisioning tools, such as Citrix Provisioning and VMware Workspace One Provisioning Tool, are essential for centralizing and automating VM management. In addition to storing golden images, provisioning tools provide the ability to automatically deploy VMs, including directory and network configurations, without administrative intervention.

Managing virtual user profiles User customizations, such as left-handed mouse configurations, specific desktop backgrounds and language preferences, are stored within the user profile. Following Microsoft's acquisition of FSLogix, many enterprise organizations have adopted this program's approach for providing user personalization. However, there are other third-party user profile management tools from vendors such as Liquidware and Ivanti. Regardless of the tool choice, the key to profile management is ensuring these profiles apply themselves correctly, while minimizing administrative interactions.