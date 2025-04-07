Comparing virtual desktops vs. remote desktops
Virtual desktops and remote desktops do some of the same things, but they are quite different when it comes to hosting and management.
Organizations that don't want to deploy local Windows desktops running on laptops and PCs can turn to remote and virtual desktops to fulfill their needs but deciding which to use can be difficult.
Virtual desktops and remote desktops share many characteristics, including remote accessibility and reliance on internet connections. However, IT departments face very different challenges when setting up each.
Before an organization chooses, executives and IT staff need a comprehensive understanding of what each technology offers, how they are similar and, most importantly, how they're different.
What is a remote desktop?
A remote desktop is an interface that allows users to connect to and control a computer's OS from another location. In a business setting, this is often used to deliver a fully functional desktop that includes important business resources that would ordinarily be unavailable.
The delivery process relies on remote desktop software to connect the host system and the end-user device. This software ensures that all aspects of the hosted operating system (OS) are accessible to the user and the user's keyboard, mouse and other hardware peripherals can interact with the desktop.
IT teams can take many approaches to deploy remote desktops, including remote desktop protocol (RDP), virtual network computing (VNC) or third-party software. Admins can connect remote devices to individual laptops and PCs or connect mass deployments to dedicated servers. RDP and Microsoft's remote desktop services (RDS) are key technologies that drive the function of mass remote desktop deployments.
What is a virtual desktop?
A virtual desktop is an OS that runs virtually and separately from the user's endpoint, typically on an organization's servers that function as VDI or a vendor's public cloud. If IT teams set up the virtual desktops properly, the UX will be very similar to a typical local desktop on a laptop or PC. However, the back end of how the virtual desktop functions is extremely different.
Virtual desktops allow IT to centrally manage all aspects of users' desktops and applications, which makes updates and patches much easier. For other types of desktops, IT must ensure that each device has the latest software patches and updates. Virtual desktops allow IT to manage all desktops and applications directly. The users can't fall out of compliance because IT has direct control over the desktops.
IT departments can use a single virtual machine (VM) to host multiple virtual desktops, simplifying management further. The more the desired end-user systems are alike, the more IT can automate the storage and delivery of these desktops using virtualization.
Comparing virtual desktops vs. remote desktops
Virtual desktops and remote desktops are practically the same to a user but couldn't be more different to an IT administrator.
How are virtual desktops and remote desktops similar?
Remote and virtual desktops share key characteristics that can cause confusion when comparing them. Virtual and remote desktops deliver OSes to end users that don't run on the local device. They each allow users to access business resources hosted elsewhere -- either on the cloud, on-premises in a data center or on a specific device -- and both require internet access to function.
They can securely deliver Microsoft Windows systems because no data lives on the device. With centralized management, IT can be more efficient with managing Oses, applications and other resources.
They also share some benefits and drawbacks. Each of these technologies allows users to access work resources from remote locations while offering some key security features that a desktop running a local OS doesn't have. Users can even work from more basic endpoints, such as thin clients.
However, they both require a strong internet connection to function and can have issues with latency if there is subpar connectivity. A poor internet connection can render virtual and remote desktops inaccessible, making it difficult or even impossible for users to report and troubleshoot desktop problems.
How are virtual and remote desktops different?
The most important differences between remote and virtual desktops are their architecture and management.
For example, virtual desktops are hosted in bulk and work best when organizations need to deliver hundreds or thousands of desktops in an enterprise environment. With VDI or a cloud-based hosting infrastructure, IT teams can efficiently manage thousands of desktops with fewer computing resources.
An organization can host a single virtual desktop with all its apps and configurations and deliver identical versions of that OS to users. This allows IT to store only one real desktop instance -- sometimes known as a golden image -- and all they need to do is duplicate it before users log on and distribute it during work hours.
The centralized hosting of these desktops is a key benefit of virtual desktops because IT has access to all its organization's computing systems in one place. If there is some critical error with an OS update, IT only needs to make the change on their back-end servers rather than pushing an update out to all desktops.
Remote desktops connect two individual machines to let users access OSes, applications and services they need to work in a secure environment outside the organization's firewall.
Remote desktop technology also has more situational uses. IT administrators often use RDP remote access or a similar third-party tool to troubleshoot complicated user device issues. This way, administrators can view the problems firsthand and attempt to fix them with their elevated access to restricted desktop systems. Additionally, if a user needs to access files that they don't have on the computer they're working from, they can use remote desktop technology to retrieve the needed documents.
John Powers is the senior site editor for Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Desktop, Virtual Desktop and Mobile Computing sites. He graduated from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.
