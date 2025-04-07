Comparing virtual desktops vs. remote desktops  

Organizations that don't want to deploy local Windows desktops running on laptops and PCs can turn to remote and virtual desktops to fulfill their needs but deciding which to use can be difficult.

Virtual desktops and remote desktops share many characteristics, including remote accessibility and reliance on internet connections. However, IT departments face very different challenges when setting up each.

Before an organization chooses, executives and IT staff need a comprehensive understanding of what each technology offers, how they are similar and, most importantly, how they're different.

What is a remote desktop? A remote desktop is an interface that allows users to connect to and control a computer's OS from another location. In a business setting, this is often used to deliver a fully functional desktop that includes important business resources that would ordinarily be unavailable. The delivery process relies on remote desktop software to connect the host system and the end-user device. This software ensures that all aspects of the hosted operating system (OS) are accessible to the user and the user's keyboard, mouse and other hardware peripherals can interact with the desktop. IT teams can take many approaches to deploy remote desktops, including remote desktop protocol (RDP), virtual network computing (VNC) or third-party software. Admins can connect remote devices to individual laptops and PCs or connect mass deployments to dedicated servers. RDP and Microsoft's remote desktop services (RDS) are key technologies that drive the function of mass remote desktop deployments.

What is a virtual desktop? A virtual desktop is an OS that runs virtually and separately from the user's endpoint, typically on an organization's servers that function as VDI or a vendor's public cloud. If IT teams set up the virtual desktops properly, the UX will be very similar to a typical local desktop on a laptop or PC. However, the back end of how the virtual desktop functions is extremely different. Virtual desktops allow IT to centrally manage all aspects of users' desktops and applications, which makes updates and patches much easier. For other types of desktops, IT must ensure that each device has the latest software patches and updates. Virtual desktops allow IT to manage all desktops and applications directly. The users can't fall out of compliance because IT has direct control over the desktops. IT departments can use a single virtual machine (VM) to host multiple virtual desktops, simplifying management further. The more the desired end-user systems are alike, the more IT can automate the storage and delivery of these desktops using virtualization.