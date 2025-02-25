How do virtual desktops work?

Virtual desktops have been a fundamental and powerful resource for IT professionals and computer hobbyists since the Windows 2000 days and are still widely popular.

With virtual desktops, multiple desktops run on a single physical computer in a virtual network. IT teams can use them to test new apps, updates, and patches in addition to deploying them as production desktops that can go out to bulk end users.

Their flexibility can sometimes be confusing, especially with each vendor's virtual machine (VM) software operating a bit differently, so it's important for administrators to understand the basics of how virtual desktop technology works.

How do virtual desktops and virtual machines work? Fundamental to the function of virtual desktops is the underlying VM that hosts it. The virtual desktop or virtual desktops run on the VMs based on parameters that administrators set for them. These parameters include the OS, relevant software and the allocation of physical resources such as disk space, CPU, memory and network interfaces. Figure 1 shows Microsoft's Hyper-V manager running on a Windows 10 Laptop, displaying a VM with Windows 10 loaded on it. Virtualization technology in this context has been very popular with corporate IT staff for decades to test new applications, upgrades and patches without spending precious budget funds on additional hardware. It functions well as a laboratory environment. Figure 1. The Windows 10 Hyper-V manager running a separate VM. VM clients and servers appear as software representations of physical machines. If an application crashes the VM, or a new OS update causes the VM to fail to boot, admins can instantly restore the VM from a previous checkpoint or simply deleted and re-create the session. The physical machine is unaffected. SMBs and enterprise organizations alike can take advantage of VM technology because there are numerous free versions of products on the market in addition to the paid, more feature-rich versions. The free versions are typically limited in scalability, management features, support and advanced features, such as custom APIs, but the vendors will gladly provide an upgrade to a more powerful version for a price. The more popular VM software products include the following: Oracle VirtualBox. A free, open source product that supports Linux, macOS and Windows.

This service offers a free version for small businesses and individuals. VMWare ESXi is a bare-metal OS similar to Hyper-V Server, while VMWare GSX uses a client-server model similar to Hyper-V Manager. Microsoft Hyper-V Manager. This is a powerful tool that is free and built into Windows 10 and Windows 11. This allows admins to create and manage VMs and install any OS -- Windows client, Windows Server, even Windows Server Core. This should not be confused with Hyper-V Server, which is a Server Core installation with Hyper-V enabled. Hyper-V Server is a stand-alone product, popular for complex virtualization configurations for data centers and hybrid cloud environments. Azure Stack HCI is Microsoft's new product that will be replacing the free Hypervisor. While Hyper-V Manager still works on Windows 10 and 11, it is unclear how long that will be the case. VM configurations require licensing just like physical machines. The VM software installed on the host requires a license and the OS, and other applications installed on the VM also require a license. Since management and installation processes vary by vendor, employees will need training to match the chosen product.

Understanding how virtual machines operate in Hyper-V VMs use a type of software called the hypervisor, and there are two types of hypervisors that form the foundation of the virtualization stack. As shown in Figure 2, Type 1 is bare metal, and it runs virtualization software such as Microsoft's Windows Core or VMWare's ESXi, which essentially becomes the OS, limited to virtualization. Figure 2 also shows Type 2 -- a hosted hypervisor -- which installs virtualization software on top of an OS. Examples of Type 2 include VMWare Workstation Pro, Hyper-V Manager and VMWare's GSX. Both types allow the creation of VMs that contain disk space, memory, CPU, network interface and other computer resources, within which an admin can install an OS and add applications. Figure 2. A chart showing bare-metal and hosted hypervisors. Microsoft's Hyper-V Manager provides excellent insight as to how this works. Admins can enable Hyper-V in Windows 10 and 11 by finding Windows Features and selecting Turn Windows Features On and Off and then Virtual Machine Platform and Windows Hypervisor Platform (Figure 3). This requires a reboot. After the reboot, search for Hyper-V Manager and open the management interface. Figure 3. The Windows Features utility showing different features toggled on. Figure 4 shows the Hyper-V Manager dialog running on a laptop, listing several VMs -- clients and servers. In the upper right of the dialog, clicking Quick Create launches a Wizard to create a new VM. The wizard will ask about the amount of physical resources to allocate to the VM. This allocation will deplete the physical machine's resources available to the host OS. For example, if the host has 10 GB RAM and 4 GB is allocated to a VM, the host OS only has 6 GB RAM to use for other tasks. Figure 4. The Hyper-V Manager's dialog showing multiple active virtual machines. However, Memory, CPU, and network resources are only depleted from the host when the VM is running. Thus, admins can create multiple VMs, with each using 4 GB of RAM. Disk storage is another matter. When allocating disk for a VM, remember it depletes even when the VM is turned off since the VM file has to exist on the disk prior to starting. If an admin needs more VMs, they can just reduce the RAM on the VMs. Additional functionality at least for Hyper-V includes the following: Figure 5. The settings and resource allocation for a virtual machine, which administrators can adjust when they are offline. Portability because admins can move VMs from one server to another depending on the VM OS used, since they are just a file. Follow the OS configuration requirements to duplicate instances.

VM resources can be changed when the VM is offline, as shown in Figure 5.

VMs can be managed in the VM window to start, stop, shut down, pause, access media, and more.

Admins can make and save software checkpoints on the Host disk. When a checkpoint exists, there will be a prompt when the VM starts that asks if the admin wants to start from a checkpoint save -- known as a revert -- or continue on from the last shutdown (Figure 6).

Admins can create a virtual network and manage it in Hyper-V, allowing networking of VMs on a virtual standalone network or interfacing with the physical network. Figure 6. The pop-up message that offers options to either Revert to a previous checkpoint or Continue from where you left off.