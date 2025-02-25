Understanding virtual desktops vs. virtual machines

Virtual machines and virtual desktops are often mixed up because they share similarities in how they operate, but their purpose and use cases differ for enterprise administrators.

Confusion arises because they both use virtualization technology. Both virtual machines (VMs) and virtual desktops rely on virtualization, where physical hardware resources such as CPU, RAM and storage are required to create a similar environment. Both can run on the same type of virtualization platforms from vendors such as VMware, Microsoft and Citrix.

To confuse things further, vendors and technical experts sometimes use the two terms interchangeably, so administrators should ensure they have these two terms straightened out before jumping into any sort of work with virtualization.

What is a virtual desktop vs. a virtual machine? In the simplest terms, a virtual desktop focuses on delivering a desktop experience, while a virtual machine emulates an entire computer system. A virtual desktop provides users access to a desktop environment hosted on a remote server in a data center or in the cloud. It provides users with a desktop experience without being tied to a specific physical device. Virtual desktops could run on virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) or a cloud-hosted service such as Azure Virtual Desktop. A virtual desktop runs on a shared infrastructure, where resources can be distributed among multiple users. It is ideal for accessing desktops and applications from any device or location. A VM, on the other hand, is a software-emulated computer that runs an entire OS and its applications on the host machine. It creates isolated environments for running different OSes or applications securely on the same physical hardware. A VM is a fully independent computing environment with hardware resources dedicated to the VM. It is suitable for running servers, development environments or tasks in isolation.

What are the differences between a virtual desktop and a virtual machine? Virtual desktops and VMs are closely related because virtual desktops are built and delivered using VMs. While they serve different purposes, their relationship lies in the underlying infrastructure and the technology that powers them. In the simplest terms, a virtual desktop focuses on delivering a desktop experience, while a virtual machine emulates an entire computer system. Virtual machines host virtual desktops In most cases, a VM runs multiple virtual desktops. The VM provides a self-contained environment for hosting the OS -- often Windows 10 or 11 -- and applications that form the virtual desktops. This setup is common in VDI environments. Virtual machines provide isolation for virtual desktops Each VM hosting a virtual desktop is independent, ensuring isolation between users. If one VM crashes or encounters a problem, it does not affect other virtual desktops hosted on separate VMs. Isolation is critical for multi-user environments to maintain security, privacy and stability. Shared infrastructure Both virtual desktops and VMs rely on the same virtualization platform, such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V or Citrix Hypervisor. A hypervisor creates and manages VMs, which then host virtual desktops. This shared infrastructure ensures efficient use of hardware resources. Resource allocation Virtual desktops rely on the VM for access to physical resources. Administrators allocate resources to VMs, determining how much power is available to the virtual desktop running inside. Management and centralization VMs allow IT administrators to centralize virtual desktop management. For example, administrators can create a single master VM image containing the OS and applications. This master image -- also known as a golden image -- can help IT provision multiple virtual desktops quickly. Updates, patches and configurations that admins apply to the master VM can propagate to all hosted virtual desktops, which can help admins manage the environment more efficiently. Scalability and flexibility Virtual machines make it easy to scale virtual desktop deployments. If you need more virtual desktops, then you can create more VMs. If your virtual desktops need more resources, you can adjust the VM settings. Dependency in cloud environments In cloud-hosted virtual desktops, the back-end infrastructure uses VMs to host user desktops. Cloud providers use VMs to ensure scalability and cost efficiency while delivering virtual desktops to users over the internet. This flexibility makes VMs an essential building block for delivering virtual desktops. Essentially, VMs are the foundation on which virtual desktops are built. Without VMs, delivering the isolation, scalability and flexibility required for virtual desktops would be much more complex.