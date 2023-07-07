How to avoid VDI overprovisioning

There's no universal answer to prevent VDI overprovisioning, but IT should understand what resources exist and how to use the tools to mitigate any issues.

What is VDI overprovisioning? Virtual desktops must have access to adequate hardware resources to perform well, but these resources come at a cost. The cost per virtual desktop is determined by dividing a host server's cost by the number of virtual desktops running on that host and then adding the cost of any required software licenses. In other words, as the number of virtual desktops on a given host increases, the hardware cost per virtual desktop decreases. Unsurprisingly, most organizations work to maximize their virtual desktop density per host to get the most benefits from their hardware investment and achieve the lowest possible hardware cost for each virtual desktop. All too often, however, organizations will provision more virtual desktops than what a host can comfortably accommodate -- a practice known as overprovisioning. At best, VDI overprovisioning can lead to sluggish virtual desktop performance at certain times of the day. If taken to the extreme, resource overprovisioning can cause virtual desktops to fail.

How to prevent resource overprovisioning There are several things IT professionals can do to prevent overprovisioned VDI resources. A good first step is to use a performance monitoring tool to get a sense of the resources that each virtual desktop consumes. Once IT pros establish a resource consumption baseline, they can determine the maximum number of virtual desktops each virtualization host can comfortably support. When creating a resource consumption baseline, it's important to remember that the organization's users perform different job roles and therefore do not necessarily use their virtual desktops in the same way as one another. As such, IT pros often create virtual desktop baselines based on job role or expected usage. For a larger organization, this might mean creating a virtual desktop baseline for the sales department and a different baseline for the accounting department. Smaller organizations might simplify this process by creating a baseline for light, medium and heavy users. As IT determines how many virtual desktops each VDI host can handle, it is important to remember that IT can't allocate all of the host's resources. The underlying hypervisor needs its own memory, storage and CPU resources to function. VDI environments are also prone to demand spikes. Over-allocating host resources can leave the host with insufficient resources to absorb demand spikes, such as the spike that inevitably occurs when users first log in for the day. In most virtual desktop environments, the resource that is in the shortest supply is storage IOPS. As IT pros use a performance monitoring tool to establish a resource consumption baseline, they should pay attention to which resources are in the shortest supply compared to their demand. There will usually be one resource that is the limiting factor in determining the total number of hosted virtual desktops. For example, a host might have enough CPU resources for 100 virtual desktops but only enough memory for 25. In most virtual desktop environments, the resource that is in the shortest supply is storage IOPS. Therefore, it's important to understand the load each virtual desktop places on the storage subsystem, especially during demand spikes. IT can compare the demand for IOPS per virtual desktop against the total number of IOPS that the storage subsystem can deliver. This will help IT figure out the maximum number of virtual desktops the storage subsystem can handle and therefore help to avoid the overprovisioning of storage resources.