There are many ways to acquire or install a Windows desktop, including purchasing preinstalled systems, installing a base image manually and running Windows virtually, but enterprise organizations can use Hyper-V for this purpose.

IT administrators can use reference images in Hyper-V for which they build carefully customized Windows images. These include applications, preferences and settings -- all set up and ready for targeted users to put to work as soon as they log in to their PCs.

Desktop administrators should learn how these Hyper-V images work and how to make the most of them so they can efficiently deploy and manage Windows desktops.

An overview of how to create a custom Windows 11 image with Hyper-V As an IT professional who wants to create a custom Windows 11 image for deployment, you should generally start by setting up what's called a technician computer using Windows Assessment and Deployment Kit and Windows Preinstallation Environment. Then, install Windows 11 on a reference PC that matches or closely approximates a configuration for target users, and apply customizations, including device drivers, applications and settings. After that, use the Microsoft Windows Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool to capture that customized image. And, finally, it's a good idea to save that custom image to a network share or bootable media so you can deploy it to target PCs as needed. The customization process usually commences with preparing a custom Windows environment using the Microsoft System Preparation (Sysprep) tool. Next, capture that customized image using DISM to create an installable ISO image. You should start with Microsoft Hyper-V to create a checkpoint. You can do this while the system is shut down immediately after Sysprep has finished. It's best practice to create a checkpoint just prior to running Sysprep and another while the VM is shut down immediately after Sysprep has finished. These can be useful if you discover changes that you need to make or if an error pops up.