What is a remote desktop and how does it work?

A remote desktop is a program or an operating system feature that allows a user to connect to a computer in another location, see that computer's desktop and interact with it as if it were local.

How does a remote desktop work? Two devices are involved in remote desktop connections: Remote desktop server. This is the device that a user or admin wants to connect to remotely .

This is the device that a user or admin wants to connect to remotely Remote desktop client. This is the device that the user is connecting from. First, the remote desktop client sends a connection request to the remote desktop server; that session initiation can happen over the internet or a private network. Next, a remote desktop protocol sets up a session between the server and client. The session must be encrypted to ensure secure data transmission and prevent unauthorized users from eavesdropping. Once the session is established, remote desktop software captures the server device's screen, mouse and keyboard inputs and transmits them in an encoded format to the client device, where a user can view or take control remotely. Depending on the software features, the user might be able to perform various actions, such as sharing the clipboard, transferring files, accessing peripheral devices, troubleshooting issues in the remote desktop server and so on. This simple diagram illustrates how mouse and keyboard control is transmitted between the client and the server in a remote desktop environment.

Do I need a remote desktop connection? A remote desktop connection can be very useful if you need to do some of the following: Access a workplace computer from home or when traveling.

Access a home computer from other locations.

Fix a computer problem.

Perform administrative tasks.

Demonstrate an activity, such as a process or a software application, to a person in a different location.

Install software updates and patches or device drivers.

Perform file transfers.

Print documents from the remote machine. Some remote desktop products are meant for admins and other high-level users. Others can be used by any user to remotely access a device to view a file, run an application, manage tasks and so on.

Benefits of remote desktops IT pros and organizations see remote support as a valuable tool to improve security and provide end users the flexibility to use personal devices or low-cost endpoint devices to access key resources within a corporate network. Such flexibility and anytime/anywhere resource access can be critical for geographically dispersed or hybrid teams. The ability to remotely access resources can also reduce IT infrastructure costs. Since employees can access what they need remotely, organizations don't need to invest in additional hardware devices or software licenses. They can also save on IT support costs because support staff can troubleshoot issues remotely, eliminating the need for additional offsite staff. The operational benefits of remote desktops include the following: Access restricted content located on remote networks from any endpoint.

Flexibility to work virtually anywhere while still able to access the company network and content.

Accommodate new users or devices who need to access network resources without making significant additional IT investments.

Reduce the cost of workstations by using server technology to deliver a full remote desktop to a low-cost thin client or similar device.

Restrict access to specific applications and systems to machines located within the network.

Ensure continued access to critical resources even in the event of unexpected incidents, thus ensuring business continuity and faster disaster recovery.

Safeguard sensitive data by storing it on secure remote devices rather than on less secure local devices.

Challenges of remote desktops There are a few ways to implement remote desktop functionality. In some cases, users can adopt free online tools to implement a remote desktop, while other alternatives are more enterprise-ready. The choices might pose a significant challenge for IT if users deploy remote desktop tools without prior approval or notification. Such unauthorized tools can add to an organization's shadow IT, which refers to potentially insecure tools that may make the organization vulnerable to data breaches and many types of cyberattacks. Other challenges of remote desktops include: Using a remote desktop requires bandwidth, which means a company might see some performance issues, such as a lag in mouse movement and response time.

Microsoft's remote desktop protocol (RDP) does not do well with video playing on the remote machine as it must transition the frames or screens, which affects the video quality.

Some remote desktop server tools can be costly, and they might also require ongoing maintenance, which can further add to the company's administrative burden.

Not all remote desktop tools offer the same set of features, so IT and users need to determine what tool will work best for their specific needs.

Some remote desktop tools might not be compatible with the company's existing IT infrastructure (e.g., operating system), which can create access issues and limit the tool's usefulness. Microsoft remote desktop service can support a variety of client operating systems while providing secure access to server resources.

Remote desktop protocols A remote desktop connection relies upon any of several protocols, including Microsoft's RDP, virtual network computing (VNC), NoMachine (NX) and Independent Computing Architecture (ICA). Remote desktop protocol. RDP, which is encapsulated and encrypted within the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), is mainly used to facilitate communication between the Windows terminal server and the terminal server client. It is a multichannel-capable protocol, meaning multiple virtual channels can carry different types of information, such as an encrypted keyboard or mouse activity. RDP also supports multipoint data delivery and multiparty sessions, so that applications can be delivered in real time to multiple parties. RDP supports multiple network topologies and local area network (LAN) protocols. It is also extensible and independent of its underlying TCP/IP transport stack. As a result, other transport drivers for other network protocols can be added to the network as needed. Virtual network computing and remote framebuffer (RFB). VNC is a cross-platform system for screen-sharing and establishing remote connections. As with many other protocols, VNC utilizes a client-server model. The VNC Server is installed on the remote computer to be controlled, while the VNC Client (also known as a Viewer) is installed on the device that will do the controlling. Unlike RDP, VNC works across multiple OSes, not just Windows. RFB is the protocol that allows the VNC Client to remotely view and control the VNC Server. VNC clients and servers establish a connection that uses the best RFB version for optimal performance. Independent Computing Architecture. ICA is a proprietary protocol designed by Citrix Systems. It provides specifications for governing data transfers between remote server and client devices. At the client end, users work with its interface, with changes traveling over the network to the server.