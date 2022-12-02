What is audio?

Audio is sound that is within the acoustic range of human hearing. It is the audible portion on the spectrum of sound frequencies, distinct from inaudible sounds heard by certain animals or used in science and medicine. An elephant, for example, can hear sounds at lower frequencies than humans, and porpoises can hear sounds at higher frequencies. In both cases, they hear sounds that fall outside the range of human hearing.

Sound is a form of mechanical energy that travels in waves through air and other substances. It is measured in hertz (Hz), with one Hz equal to one full wave cycle per second. Humans can hear only a portion of the full spectrum of sound frequencies. The audio portion is typically between 20 to 20,000 Hz, but aging and hearing damage can shorten this range.

Although audio has a distinct meaning in relation to sound, the term is often associated with computing and other electronic devices. Within this context, audio refers to the field of technology concerned with recording, processing, storing and delivering audible sound using electricity. Most computers, for example, now support vocal interaction through a microphone audio file, can store and run sound audio files in multiple formats, and can deliver sounds through speakers or headphones. These features represent a computer's audio capabilities.