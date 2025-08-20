Apple's iCloud is a free service that stores subscribers' photos, videos, documents, apps and more and updates everything across users' synced devices.

In 2011, Apple replaced its MobileMe storage service with iCloud, which enables subscribers to save their address book, calendar, notes, Safari browser bookmarks and photos on Apple's servers. Changes and additions to one Apple device can be pushed to the user's other registered Apple devices, including the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Recent updates to iCloud include a redesigned interface, customizable backgrounds, improved navigation, increased storage and other enhanced features.

What does iCloud do? Users can keep all their photos, files, notes and passwords current using iCloud. They can activate their iCloud subscription service by signing into iCloud with their Apple ID, which they only must do once on all their devices or computers. After that, any changes made on one device are synced with all other devices that use that Apple ID.

How to set up iCloud Users can set up iCloud on an iOS device or a Mac using the following steps. How to set up iCloud on an iOS device Go to device Settings and tap iCloud. Enter Apple ID and password. A list of iCloud features appears detailing storage parameters for device data -- photos, notes, messages and messages. Tap to set parameters. Users can also configure additional storage, share their iCloud plan with family members, pause and restore iCloud backup, and add additional advanced features. How to set up iCloud on a Mac Go to the Apple Menu -- the icon is in the top-left corner. Click on System Preferences > Apple ID and select iCloud. Enter Apple ID and password. As above, the user can review the available iCloud features displayed and select and configure properties of those features as needed. On a Windows computer, users must first download and install iCloud for Windows, enter their Apple ID and password, select features and click Apply. Microsoft Outlook syncs with iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendar and Reminders. Other apps are available on the iCloud website.

Minimum system requirements The service, which requires an Apple ID, is available on Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, iPhones running iOS 10 or later, fourth-generation iPads or later, and iPod Touches running iOS 5 or later. Apple Watches must run watchOS 3 to support the service, while AppleTVs must run tvOS 4. Some features, such as photo sharing, have their own minimum system requirements. PCs must have Windows 10 or later to synchronize with iCloud. PC users must also have an Apple device to set up iCloud for Windows.