What is iCloud?
Apple's iCloud is a free service that stores subscribers' photos, videos, documents, apps and more and updates everything across users' synced devices.
In 2011, Apple replaced its MobileMe storage service with iCloud, which enables subscribers to save their address book, calendar, notes, Safari browser bookmarks and photos on Apple's servers. Changes and additions to one Apple device can be pushed to the user's other registered Apple devices, including the Apple Watch and Apple TV.
Recent updates to iCloud include a redesigned interface, customizable backgrounds, improved navigation, increased storage and other enhanced features.
What does iCloud do?
Users can keep all their photos, files, notes and passwords current using iCloud. They can
activate their iCloud subscription service by signing into iCloud with their Apple ID, which they only must do once on all their devices or computers. After that, any changes made on one device are synced with all other devices that use that Apple ID.
How to set up iCloud
Users can set up iCloud on an iOS device or a Mac using the following steps.
How to set up iCloud on an iOS device
- Go to device Settings and tap iCloud.
- Enter Apple ID and password.
- A list of iCloud features appears detailing storage parameters for device data -- photos, notes, messages and messages. Tap to set parameters. Users can also configure additional storage, share their iCloud plan with family members, pause and restore iCloud backup, and add additional advanced features.
How to set up iCloud on a Mac
- Go to the Apple Menu -- the icon is in the top-left corner.
- Click on System Preferences > Apple ID and select iCloud.
- Enter Apple ID and password.
- As above, the user can review the available iCloud features displayed and select and configure properties of those features as needed.
On a Windows computer, users must first download and install iCloud for Windows, enter their Apple ID and password, select features and click Apply. Microsoft Outlook syncs with iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendar and Reminders. Other apps are available on the iCloud website.
Minimum system requirements
The service, which requires an Apple ID, is available on Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, iPhones running iOS 10 or later, fourth-generation iPads or later, and iPod Touches running iOS 5 or later. Apple Watches must run watchOS 3 to support the service, while AppleTVs must run tvOS 4. Some features, such as photo sharing, have their own minimum system requirements.
PCs must have Windows 10 or later to synchronize with iCloud. PC users must also have an Apple device to set up iCloud for Windows.
Important iCloud features
Apple's iCloud offers both basic and advanced features, including an iCloud+ premium plan that provides more storage and privacy features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video. However, not all features are available in all countries or regions, and some require a minimum system.
iCloud Mail
An iCloud account includes a free @icloud.com email address -- formerly @me.com. This feature is optional, but users can choose to use the free email address as their iCloud Apple ID.
Find My
Previously known as "Find My iPhone," the "Find My" feature enables users to geolocate, lock and remotely wipe their iPhone, Mac or iPad if it is lost or stolen. This feature was first available to paying MobileMe users in 2009 as part of the iOS 3 software update. The following year, it was available for free with the iOS 4.2.1 software update.
"Lost Mode" was introduced with iOS 6 as an additional feature, which enabled users to mark their missing iPhones as lost.
iCloud Photos
The iCloud photo library automatically uploads any photo or video the user takes to the iCloud. Users can access their files from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iCloud for Windows. This feature requires an internet connection.
iCloud Keychain
Users can store passwords, login details, credit card information and other credential-related information here. As with most other data, it is synced across devices.
Device backup and restore
Users can automatically back up their iPhones and iPads to the iCloud mobile service daily when the screen is locked and the device is connected to Wi-Fi and a power source. Users can also back up their data manually and restore data from an iCloud backup.
Downloads
Users can save downloads -- including purchases from the App Store -- in a digital locker and enable automatic synchronization on other devices, or they can do so manually.
Saved settings
Purchases from the App Store can store settings and data in iCloud, so users don't have to reenter information on multiple devices.
Automated syncing
Data on all Apple user devices, including Mac, iPhone and iPad, is synchronized through iCloud. This includes photos, contacts, notes and calendar. When a user makes a change on one device, that change updates all other user devices that are linked to the Apple ID.
iCloud Drive
This file hosting service enables users to store all their files, documents and other data in iCloud and access these items from any device on which they're signed into.
On a Mac, users can opt to have files saved in their Desktop and Documents folders automatically saved to iCloud Drive. Files will appear automatically on iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches in the built-in iCloud Drive app.
iCloud storage
Users get 5 gigabytes (GB) of storage for free. For more storage, they can upgrade to the iCloud+ premium service and choose from three storage plans. Prices vary from country to country, but in the U.S., 50 GB of storage costs $0.99 per month, 200 GB of storage costs $2.99 per month, 2 terabytes (TB) of storage costs $9.99 per month, 6 TB of storage costs $29.99 per month, and 12 TB of storage costs $59.99 per month.
