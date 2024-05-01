3 best enterprise mobile app authentication methods

Building and securing mobile apps requires a firm grasp of app authentication methods, as enterprise and consumer apps often contain valuable data.

Mobile app authentication confirms a user's identity through one or more verification methods on a mobile device. Popular verification methods include passwords, soft tokens and security questions.

As the first defense against unauthorized access, it protects user data and prevents cyberthreats. Effective authentication helps maintain the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information, which is crucial for individual privacy and corporate security.

Mobile app authentication vs. user authentication It's important to understand that app authentication isn't the same thing as user authentication. The two mainly differ in the context and methods of verifying identity. User authentication typically refers to verifying a user's identity within a broader system. Mobile app authentication, by contrast, is specifically about ensuring the person attempting to access a mobile application is who they claim to be. Android and iOS devices have different input methods and limitations, which can lead to a preference for simpler passwords or less secure PINs. This presents unique challenges compared to cloud or SaaS applications. Mobile apps often use stateless authentication, storing user-identifying information in a client-side token.

Common mobile app authentication challenges As with any security measure, there are some common problems that organizations might encounter with mobile app authentication. IT teams should be prepared to deal with the following challenges: Storing passwords or tokens insecurely on a mobile device can result in security breaches.

Weak password policies make it easier for attackers to gain unauthorized access.

Due to the risk of biometric spoofing, developers should avoid relying on biometrics for mobile app authentication if they can't integrate them correctly.

Failure to properly implement two-factor authentication (2FA) and one-time passwords can introduce security vulnerabilities.

Even if a trusted device tries to access the corporate app, a trusted user might not be behind it. Attackers can bypass local user authentication on a compromised device. To handle this vulnerability, dev teams must standardize server-side authentication.

Balancing security and user experience is crucial. A complex authentication process can deter users, while overly simplistic methods compromise security. To stave off authentication challenges, organizations can follow a few best practices. Balance security and user experience by enforcing multifactor authentication (MFA) judiciously. IT should also avoid local-only validations and use server-side checks to confirm the end user's identity. Additionally, encrypt and store sensitive data using platform data encryption tools such as Apple's iCloud Keychain and Android's Keystore.