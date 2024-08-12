How to conduct a mobile app security audit

Conducting a mobile app security audit requires an effective strategy and knowledge of the issues IT might encounter.

Mobile apps are essential for hybrid and remote organizations. Employees in these organizations need real-time access to corporate data and backend systems anytime, anywhere. This raises the stakes for conducting mobile app security audits during app development and while the app is in production.

What is a mobile app security audit? A mobile app security audit focuses on the security aspects of a mobile application. It examines the app's code, functionality and architecture to find vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. This is different from a mobile device security audit, which evaluates all aspects of the device's security, including its operating system and installed applications. An app audit enhances the mobile application's security posture by addressing potential threats and ensuring compliance with industry standards. It involves thorough code reviews, penetration testing and analysis of features such as encryption and API security. Additionally, the audit checks access control mechanisms and the security of third-party components within the app. Mobile app security audits address the following key areas: Authentication and authorization . This should include identity verification, secure login mechanisms and proper session management.

Data encryption. Complex encryption algorithms help secure data in transit and at rest.

Data storage. Audits should ensure the proper storage of sensitive corporate and personal data and prevent insecure data storage practices.

Code security. Source code reviews focus on finding vulnerabilities and protecting against reverse engineering.

Network security. Secure communication between the app and the cloud protects against man-in-the-middle attacks.

Platform-specific security. Enterprise mobile apps must comply with iOS and Android security guidelines.

Enterprise mobile apps must comply with iOS and Android security guidelines. Secure configuration. Audits should ensure the proper configuration of security settings and flag default configurations. Audits should factor into IT's overall application lifecycle management practices. The size of the user community increases the risk exposure, attack surface and data volume if attackers compromise mobile app security. IT administrators should plan their audit schedule accordingly and be open to altering the audit cadence if the need arises.

5 common mobile app security audit issues There are some common issues that IT might encounter when performing a mobile app security audit. Admins should be ready to handle problems such as inadequate encryption and invalid user inputs. 1. Inadequate encryption Weak encryption for data storage and transmission is a common mobile app security issue. It can lead to unauthorized access to sensitive data, especially with outdated or weak encryption algorithms. To mitigate this issue, organizations must use strong encryption protocols. Effective protocols include Advanced Encryption Standard 256 for data at rest and Transport Layer Security for data in transit. In addition, IT must regularly update encryption libraries and frameworks to protect against known vulnerabilities. 2. Improper session handling The app audit process can vary based on the organization's needs, number of devices, regulatory requirements and other factors. Poor session management, including inadequate session timeouts and the reuse of session tokens, can expose an app to session hijacking attacks. Hackers can take over user sessions, leading to unauthorized access and data theft. Admins can deal with this issue by implementing secure session management practices. Use short-lived session tokens and enforce automatic logout after a period of inactivity. Session identifiers should be secure and unique and regenerate upon login. 3. Invalid user inputs Many mobile apps do not adequately validate user inputs. This makes them susceptible to various injection attacks, such as SQL injection (SQLi) and cross-site scripting (XSS). Lack of validation enables attackers to execute malicious code or queries that can compromise the app's database and user information. To avoid this issue, validate all user inputs on both the client and server side. Use parameterized queries to prevent SQLi attacks and encode outputs to prevent XSS attacks. IT should also implement an allowlist approach for input validation. 4. Weak authentication mechanisms Weak authentication methods, such as easily guessable passwords or single-factor authentication, can be a significant security risk. Attackers can bypass these weak authentication systems, gaining unauthorized access to user accounts and sensitive data. For secure authentication, use OAuth or similar protocols, enforce strong password policies and deploy multifactor authentication. Additionally, audit and update authentication mechanisms often to address new security threats. 5. Unsecured API endpoints Mobile apps often use APIs to communicate with backend servers. These APIs can be vulnerable to cyberattacks if IT does not properly secure them. Common issues include inadequate authentication and weak protection against automated attacks. Admins should secure API endpoints with appropriate authentication and authorization mechanisms. Require API gateways to manage and monitor API traffic, including rate limiting and input validation on all endpoints. Mobile app security audits should ensure that strong password policies are in place.