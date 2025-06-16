What is a compliance audit? (With an example checklist)

Demonstrating compliance is critically important because of the number of regulations, legislation and other rules and guidance affecting IT professionals and their companies.

All organizations should go through a formal examination of their compliance-related activities, such as an audit. The results can help document that a company is compliant with specific requirements. An external audit firm or a company's internal audit department might perform these types of audits.

Here's what company leaders should understand about enterprise compliance audits, as well as a free checklist that can help avoid missed steps in the process.

What is a compliance audit? A compliance audit is a review of an organization's adherence to standards, regulations and other guidelines. Compliance audits generally follow established audit principles and processes, such as those described by ISACA. Some factors that might determine audits for a company are whether an organization is a public or private company, what types of data it handles and whether it transmits or stores sensitive financial or personal data. At the conclusion of an audit, auditors complete an audit report that compiles evidence of a company's compliance with applicable regulations and describes how the organization manages controls associated with achieving compliance. Controls might include risk management activities and techniques for measuring compliance. The regulations, legislation and other guidance that form the basis of an audit are a good indicator of the area of company operations that will be audited. For example, an audit subject might be "evaluating adherence to data protection regulations," and the audit would focus on how well an organization follows laws such as the GDPR. The audit would assess the company's data handling practices, privacy notices and consent tools to make sure the organization is compliant and find any potential risks. Compliance documentation helps illustrate that an organization is meeting required standards. For example, the documentation might include discussion of a control like "the system continuously examines data traffic to identify and block potential malware."

What is the goal of a compliance audit? The goal of a compliance audit is to show how well an organization meets specific requirements. An organization might take on more audit controls than those that are specified by standards or regulations, as a proactive approach to audit controls can improve an organization's risk management framework, help safeguard assets and reinforce stakeholder confidence. Such additional controls might include performing risk assessments and promoting ethical practices within the company. An internal or external audit can help reveal weaknesses in a company's regulatory compliance activities and lead to corrective action. Failure to follow specific regulations can result in heavy fines and penalties, depending on the statute, so compliance audit recommendations can reduce a company's risk and mitigate potential litigation or fines for noncompliance. Monitoring the statutes that are relevant to a specific company is an essential compliance-related activity, as statutes are periodically reviewed and updated. Internal processes at an organization can then be updated to reflect changes in regulations and requirements.