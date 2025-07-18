Sustainability quiz: Test your knowledge of the basics

Everyone has a part to play in addressing climate change.

Whether at home, at work or in the voting booth, the choices people make do have an effect. That's why it's so important to start by understanding the factors involved in climate change and global warming and some of the actions that are important to take.

Learning about the issues can seem overwhelming, but a host of resources exist that educate on the issues and solutions -- for example, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, Project Drawdown and many others.

Assess your own knowledge of climate issues, including how some of your personal choices and technology choices might be affecting the environment.

