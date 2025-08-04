SAP hopes SmartRecruiters buy will bolster SuccessFactors

SAP is beefing up its HCM arsenal by snapping up San Francisco-based software vendor SmartRecruiters.

The ERP giant expects to integrate SmartRecruiters' talent acquisition applications and technology into the SAP SuccessFactors HCM platform.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. Terms were not disclosed.

SmartRecruiters' flagship product is SmartRecruit, a SaaS platform for automating the enterprise recruitment process from job posting to onboarding. The platform now includes the Winston AI assistant that's intended to improve hiring efficiency.

Founded in 2010 by Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters has approximately 700 employees worldwide and serves more than 4,000 customers, including Amazon, Visa and McDonald's.

The SmartRecruiters acquisition will further SAP's ambition to be the No. 1 business application vendor and business AI vendor in the world, strengthen the SAP SuccessFactors suite, and provide SAP customers with a better way to attract and retain top talent, according to Dan Beck, president and chief product officer at SAP SuccessFactors, in a virtual press conference Friday.

"This is an important space for our customers because bringing in talent isn't just an HR priority, it's a business priority," Beck said. "SmartRecruiters' portfolio with its advanced capabilities allows us to move more quickly to serve our customers."

Details of how SmartRecruiters' platform will be integrated into SuccessFactors are still to come, but the companies will begin joint activities after the deal meets regulatory approvals, he said.

"There are opportunities to accelerate AI with SAP's business AI combined with Winston, as well as our investment in data with SAP Business Data Cloud," Beck said.

SmartRecruiters will work with the SuccessFactors team "to offer a deep and robust connectivity to the SAP ecosystem," SmartRecruiters CEO Rebecca Carr said in the press conference.

"We'll make deeper R&D investments and share a commitment to reinventing how companies attract, select and hire great talent," she said.

SmartRecruiters will continue to operate as an agnostic vendor for the foreseeable future, and the company's leadership team and support structure will continue as they are today, Carr said.