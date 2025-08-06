Learn the 4 types of HR analytics

Human resources teams increasingly are using HR data to understand the past and predict the future. Different types of HR analytics can provide HR staff with different types of insights.

The increase in HR data analysis is due to various departments focusing more on making data-driven decisions, and because HR systems have made analysis easier to carry out and more reliable than in the past. As AI continues to improve, the resulting reliability and thorough nature of HR analytics could greatly improve a company's ability to use it to make business decisions.

Learn more about the four types of HR analytics.

What is HR analytics? HR analytics enables users to measure past outcomes, forecast future results and recommend actions based on data. The steps of HR analytics are collection of data, confirmation that the data is acceptable for analysis, data analysis and then interpretation of the results. Following each step of HR data analysis is crucial to be sure that the end results are reliable and actionable. For example, incomplete or inaccurate data might skew results. The term HR analytics is often used interchangeably with people analytics or workforce analytics, but all three have different, if related, meanings. HR analytics focuses on data owned by the HR team, while people analytics also includes employee data from across the company. That data could include information from IT, finance or other departments. Meanwhile, workforce analytics extends beyond full-time employees and includes all types of workers, such as temporary employees and consultants.