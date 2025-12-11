10 HR analytics tools that can optimize your workforce

Enterprises have long used analytics for tracking revenue, spotting growth opportunities and improving user engagement. An equally important purpose is understanding how to improve the satisfaction, performance, development and engagement of the people who keep the business running, and HR analytics tools can provide the necessary insight.

"Frankly, all companies should invest in understanding their people data, because what's happening with people -- their engagement, their attrition, their skills, their wellness, their productivity -- are business issues that are critical for growth," said Betsy Summers, a principal analyst at Forrester who covers human capital management.

Changing business conditions, including the rapid increase in remote work and the difficulty of filling high-demand jobs, have led to an increase in leaders' awareness of the poor state of their people data. HR tools may possess some analytics capabilities, but they often only scratch the surface of the capabilities of analytics tools because the HR tools' analysis often only examines the data available in one HR system instead of all company HR systems. Also, many HR professionals are not confident using the company' current analytics tools.

Why businesses should adopt HR analytics tools HR analytics can help any company improve its operations. Enterprises should adopt HR analytics tools for two key reasons, said Helen Poitevin, distinguished vice president analyst in Gartner's Digital Workplace Applications team. First, HR analytics tools make analytics accessible to more stakeholders in HR and the business, which can help improve decision-making about talent. Second, they automate commonly requested analyses and reports, which can free up HR analytics specialists to take on more complex projects involving critical and strategic talent matters. Most businesses are heavily dependent on their people to create value for customers. If the right people are in the right roles, the business will create more value for customers, increase profits and be successful. That's why talent management can provide such a competitive advantage. But talent management is challenging to carry out without the ability to surface and take advantage of insights that are buried in people data. "Understanding how many people a business will need in the next three years, how to find those people, and how to motivate, develop and retain your workforce is a multidimensional and complex problem," said Aaron Sorensen, senior partner at Lotis Blue Consulting. HR analytics tools help users translate people data, such as demographics, skills, pay and performance, into actionable insights that can support business decisions about the talent needed to build a competitive advantage. If the analytics tools are HR-specific, they can capture insights from unstructured data, such as employee aspirations and experiences, and provide predictive analytics to guide talent decisions. Breaking down HR analytics tools into the following four broad categories can be helpful, Sorensen said: Talent acquisition, including sourcing, selection and onboarding.

Reskilling and mobilization of talent through internal talent marketplaces or exchanges, such as Gloat.

Employee development through platforms, such as BetterUp and LinkedIn Learning, that are built on recommendation engines for development personalization.

Engagement and retention by continuously monitoring employee attitudes and perceptions.

10 key HR analytics tools to consider Read on for explanations of 10 prominent analytics tools, drawn from a very large market. Most of them are general-purpose, while some specialize in HR. This list is alphabetical and does not include analytics tools embedded in various human resources information systems (HRISes). HR analytics has important uses at all stages of the employee lifecycle. 1. Google Sheets Google Sheets is part of Google Workspace, which competes with Microsoft Office. Google Sheets offers many of the base features of Excel, including similar formulas, pivot table functionality, macro support and charts. However, Excel has more advanced functionality for data analysis and visualization. Google Sheets is popular with home users and has made major advances in the workplace, and the online spreadsheets are easy to share with other users inside and outside an organization. Key features: Similar to Excel, Google Sheets is already used by many. Why you should consider Google Sheets: Using it for data analysis is cost-effective if the organization is already using Google Workspace, though Sheets is more suited for simple analysis. 2. IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio CPLEX Optimization Studio can solve complex optimization problems. ILOG started in 1987 with analytics visualization tools and, after acquiring CPLEX Optimizer in 1993, combined the platforms into a suite for optimizing business processes. IBM acquired ILOG in 2009 and upgraded the core tools over the years by adding a better UI, improved data integration and support for newer cloud architectures. CPLEX Optimization Studio is very technical but could be a good fit for HR departments in large organizations that are involved in complex scheduling decisions and in optimizing workforces for new markets and corporate expansions. Key features: It's a strong set of tools for expressing complex optimization problems. Why you should consider ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio: It might be a good choice if an HR team has been tasked with bringing about a major shift in headcount, such as opening a new facility, growing into a new market or launching a major product. 3. Microsoft Excel Excel is the industry leader for surfacing analytics insights and communicating them across the company. One big advantage of using Excel is that business users are already familiar with the tool. The spreadsheet standard is one of the best options for translating complex data into information that is easily digestible for finance and planning teams. Excel also enables users to examine data in different ways. Microsoft continues to update Excel, adding capabilities including AI features, programming tools for capturing information from various systems, and automatic report generation as well as sharing capabilities. Also, hundreds of third-party HR analytics Excel templates are available. Key features: The tool is familiar and popular across business and finance teams. Why you should consider Excel: Most companies are already using it. Also, integrating existing HR analytics workflows into Excel can simplify communication across HR, business, finance and marketing teams. Most HR systems export files in a format that is easy to open in Excel, such as CSV files. 4. Microsoft Power BI Microsoft Power BI is a market leader in business intelligence tools, with extensive and well-documented integrations with every major HR application and platform. It also provides numerous ways to analyze, present and visualize data. Microsoft Power BI works quite well with Excel, which, as noted, can improve communication across the business. Power BI is also supported by various third-party HR dashboards, analytics tools and consultancies. Key features: It's one of the most popular platforms for creating analytics dashboards and metrics. Why you should consider Power BI: It's a good choice for companies that want to customize their own HR analytics or work with a consultancy that uses the platform. 5. Python Python has become the most popular programming language for AI and machine learning applications. As a result, a wide variety of AI development and analytics tools have been created to support the platform. Although some HR employees with programming skills might be able to use it, building applications in Python generally requires collaboration between the HR and development teams. It is one of the most flexible tools for automating the complex data engineering workflows that are essential in deploying HR analytics applications at scale. Key features: Python is a comprehensive programming language that is popular with data scientists. Why you should consider Python: It is best suited for highly customized HR analytics applications. It can also help with data engineering and data preparation tasks at various stages of the analytics workflow. Top questions to ask vendors Forrester's Betsy Summers recommended asking vendors the following questions: What is your integration strategy?

How much effort and cost does it take for me to plug in a data source?

How easy is it for users to evaluate hypotheses and create custom reports?

What kinds of consulting support do you provide?

6. Qlik Qlik is another popular BI development tool with AI support that can help identify hidden trends and patterns. It's easier to learn than more technical statistical tools but is still relatively powerful. The vendor has focused on improving the user experience for exploratory data analysis, which can make it easier for users of all skill levels to discover new insights and share them. Qlik also provides various tools for improving recruitment efficiency, optimizing candidate sourcing channels, improving hire quality and advancing diversity as well as inclusion goals. Key features: Qlik simplifies exploratory data analysis. Why you should consider Qlik: It could be a good option for HR teams that want to make it easier for staff who don't possess sufficient technical skills to analyze people data. 7. R R is one of the most popular programming languages and environments for statistical analysis queries. It excels at running advanced analytics on extremely large data sets, so it supports a wide variety of third-party tools and recipes for HR analytics use cases. The basic tools are available for free as open source software. Also, RStudio is a popular open source, GUI-based R development environment that can simplify complex application programming. Key features: This powerful statistical and analytics programming language includes popular open source tools. Why you should consider R: It could be a good choice for users who are skilled at analytics and need to make sense of large data sets. 8. IBM SPSS SPSS is one of the oldest statistical packages on the market. The vendor, also called SPSS, was founded in 1975 with an aim of improving analytics for marketing as well as academic and health research. IBM acquired the company in 2009 and renamed the platform SPSS Statistics. IBM has since updated the platform so it can support more modern data workflows, and it includes extensions for coding in Python. Many companion SPSS products exist, including IBM SPSS Modeler and IBM SPSS Predictive Analytics Enterprise. Key features: Able to address complex HR queries through a rich set of analytics functions, it still offers a fairly simple user experience. Why you should use SPSS: It could be a good choice for HR teams that need help answering complex questions involving large data sets. 9. Tableau Tableau was an early innovator in visual analytics tools that made it easier to slice and dice data from different perspectives. It has built on this lead by offering a set of capabilities that enable users with any level of technical expertise to understand and explore data. Tableau is a leader when it comes to visualizing complex data. Salesforce bought the vendor in 2019, which makes Tableau a good choice for companies that are already using Salesforce for other aspects of the business. Key features: Ease of integration and a rich library of analytics templates can help users get started. Why you should consider Tableau: It could be a good choice for teams looking for good visualization features and wanting to explore HR data in various ways. 10. Visier Visier is focused on HR analytics. The platform is designed to make it easy to incorporate HR insights directly into existing HR workflows rather than just providing statistics. For example, it includes modules that can help HR teams solve problems related to workforce planning, attrition, and diversity and inclusion. Visier also includes tools to help manage the recruiting pipeline, retain high-performing employees and measure the impact of training programs. Key features: Visier integrates with many popular HR tools and platforms, and it offers a rich set of commonly used HR analytics templates. Why you should consider Visier: It could be a good choice for teams looking to get HR analytics into production quickly without needing to draw on extensive technical expertise.

Features to look for when considering HR analytics tools All HR analytics tools come with various bells and whistles that improve analytics processes. However, an HR manager's first consideration should be how well the software integrates with their current HR applications. The buying team will likely find it helpful to create a list of their company's top HR challenges and desired business outcomes, then analyze how various tools could help address those needs. Most companies are going with a "best in breed" approach by using specialized tools to target specific pain points and goals, said Sorensen. This strategy is becoming easier to carry out as the APIs for exchanging data between apps become easier to manage. Thinking through how a tool pulls in different types of data and surfaces insights for specific analytics workflows can also be helpful. Analytics can require combining data from a variety of sources because people are complex, said Summers. For example, measuring the impact of learning investments requires examining how employees' participation in certain courses intersects with performance reviews, outcomes and engagement scores. Exploring how well a given tool would fit into your existing HR workflows could also be helpful, Summers said. Low-code tools tend to be the most intuitive to use, which can improve HR team adoption. Also, some tools can alert users to a change or crisis or nudge them about events and provide reports. Considering how AI can help is also important as AI's capabilities continue to improve. An AI feature could provide good insights or recommendations. Companies that offer analytics tools with specific features and dashboards for HR may have invested more time in training AI with HR data. Looking into the entire ecosystem of tools, such as services and other capabilities, can also be helpful. Looking for prepackaged insights and dashboards with topic-relevant data storytelling is best, said Poitevin. This includes metrics and trend analysis across all HR domains, as well as key predictive indicators like attrition risk.

Trade-offs to consider The HR team leader should assemble a buying team with diverse experiences because many HR teams are not familiar with analytics software -- especially in small to midsize companies. Trade-offs should always be considered when acquiring software, and the trade-offs are especially important with HR analytics tools. Here are some trade-offs for the buying team to consider: Is building a tool or using a vendor's software better? Building a tool internally will cost less, but the vendor's software will be ready to use right away and will include templates, AI features and regular updates. Who should maintain the analytics tool? Should it be someone in HR who already sees confidential information, someone from IT who has more experience with software, or an experienced consultant who is an expert with the software? Should the company use the analytics feature of an existing HR system or license a separate system? The answer to this question depends on whether the company will use data from multiple sources or from one HR system. The more systems the HR team uses, the more advantageous it is to go with a separate analytics system. How much data will the company include in the analytics tool? Starting with one system, such as data from the HRIS, is best. Starting with one system gives the system administrator time to learn how the analytics tool works and build some standard HR dashboards. Then data from other systems can be added based on the company's needs for analytics data. Is it better to choose a specialized HR analytics tool or a generic analytics tool? Both options offer advantages. For example, a system that's customized to work with HR data will come with default dashboards and AI that's been trained with HR data. Meanwhile, a generic tool can be used by teams throughout the company, which will reduce the cost of ownership and result in a better ROI. Does the company need a tool with many features or one with features specific to HR? Some analytics tools offer advanced functionality and can be used to perform very complex analysis. However, tools with advanced functionality are more expensive and require employees to possess the skills to use them. HR data analytics tools are typically easier to use and more cost-effective. However, they are mainly limited to analyzing HR data.