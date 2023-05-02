CRM vs. CMS: How they differ and how to integrate them

As digital marketing continuously evolves, organizations must stay up to date with the latest technologies and tools to remain competitive.

Two of the most popular tools that businesses use are customer relationship management (CRM) platforms and content management systems (CMSes). While both platforms serve different purposes, integrating them can provide significant benefits to businesses.

Explore the differences between CRM and CMS and how organizations can integrate them to streamline their services and enhance their customer experience.

What is a CMS? A CMS is a software application that lets content teams create, manage and publish digital content, like blogs, social media and other digital assets in one place. CMS platforms offer various functionalities: Content creation.

Editing.

Workflow and user management.

Version control.

Publishing capabilities.

Access control.

Content scheduling. Scheduling can help organizations streamline their content creation process and improve their website's overall performance. Businesses that want to maintain an online presence and manage their digital content efficiently need a CMS. Some of the most widely used CMS platforms include WordPress, Drupal and Joomla, which offer various features to businesses of all sizes. CMSes help organizations create, edit, manage and publish content.

What is CRM? A CRM platform is a software app that helps organizations manage interactions with customers. They let businesses store customer data, track interactions and manage sales processes. CRM platforms provide various functionalities, such as contact management, sales and marketing automation, and customer analytics. With CRM, organizations can create a centralized database of customer information and track interactions across touchpoints. Businesses that want to optimize sales processes and improve customer relationships need CRM software. Some of the most widely used CRM platforms include Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot and Zoho. CRM systems can fall into three buckets: operational, analytical and collaborative.

3 differences between CRM and CMS While CRM and CMS offerings serve different purposes, organizations must understand three key differences between them. Functionality. CMSes primarily focus on content creation and management, and CRM platforms focus on customer data management and sales processes. CMS platforms let businesses create and manage digital content, while CRM platforms let businesses store customer data, track customer interactions and manage sales processes. User roles. Content teams primarily use CMSes, while sales teams primarily use CRM platforms. Effect on the sales journey. CMSes have a minimal effect on the sales journey, while CRM platforms significantly affect it.

Benefits of CRM and CMS integrations CRM and CMS integrations can automate various processes and optimize e-commerce capabilities. Automating tasks like lead management, email marketing and customer support can free up valuable time and resources to focus on more critical tasks. Businesses can also create more personalized customer experiences, which can increase loyalty and sales. Integrations can also optimize businesses' sales processes and improve contact management. An organization that integrates its CRM platform with its CMS can gain a comprehensive view of customers' interactions and preferences to help sales teams tailor their strategies accordingly. If the organization also integrates its contact management system, it can ensure customer data is accurate, up to date and easily accessible to the sales team. A CRM and CMS integration can also optimize search engine optimization (SEO) strategies and improve a website's search engine ranking. If an organization integrates its customer data with its CMS, it can gain insights into customers' search behaviors and preferences, which can help marketing teams create targeted and relevant content. SEO-optimized content can improve a website's visibility and attract more traffic.