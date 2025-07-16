7 predictive analytics skills to improve simulation modeling

Predictive analytics allows data professionals to identify trends, forecast outcomes and test assumptions using data. When these capabilities are applied to simulation modeling, they make models more adaptive, data-informed and reliable.

While similar, predictive analytics and simulation modeling serve different purposes. Predictive analytics predicts future events or outcomes by analyzing patterns in data, often historical data. Simulation modeling aims to capture the characteristics of a system to simulate it, often to dynamically explore the behavior of a system in a controlled environment.

When brought together, predictive analytics can help create more realistic and more accurate simulation models that provide deeper insight into system behavior.

Applying predictive analytics to simulation work requires mastering specific data science skills, however. These skills allow professionals to build more accurate models and extract deeper insights from their simulations.

A data professional looking to take their simulation modeling to the next level or someone aiming to learn these techniques for the first time should build a strong foundation with the following seven skills.

Statistical analysis Statistical analysis is integral to both predictive analytics and simulation modeling. It involves the collection, organization and interpretation of data. It's often considered one of the foundational elements of data science. As such, learning more about statistics and statistical analysis is a good starting point for aspiring data professionals. This technique compares data sets and studies the relationship between them. It helps determine which data to include or exclude from analysis. It can analyze historical data, synthetic or experimental data and random data. In the latter case, probability theory is often core to analysis. Statistical analysis begins with identifying and organizing relevant data, then interpreting it to test hypotheses. These hypotheses can then inform decision-making. For example, data professionals use statistical analysis first to create the framework for a simulation model, with the goal of portraying the system being simulated more accurately. Predictive analytics is often considered a type of statistical analysis that focuses on extrapolating results to predict future events or outcomes. It can significantly improve a data professional's ability to uncover relationships between data variables, understand the underlying factors driving predicted outcomes and improve the accuracy of interpretations and insights.

Data preprocessing Data preprocessing is a data preparation technique that transforms raw data into a usable format for tasks such as predictive analytics and simulation modeling. It serves two primary purposes: streamlining data access and improving result accuracy. Without preprocessing, such data is essentially useless. This begs the question: Why does data need to be processed twice? In a business environment, data enters systems from a variety of sources with no consistent format. Errors might be present, data might be duplicated, and data sets might not be complete. The data might also not be in the correct format for processing by certain tools, such as machine learning algorithms or business intelligence (BI) platforms. Without preprocessing, such data is essentially useless. Data preprocessing also includes related data preparation techniques, such as data profiling, data cleansing, data reduction and data enrichment. These skills allow data professionals to transform any type of data set they work with, which can directly influence the quality and accuracy of predictive analytics results and simulation models.

Model selection and evaluation Model selection involves choosing the most appropriate model from several options based on how well each one represents the system or scenario being analyzed. A data professional may have a few models to choose from based on existing data sets. However, only one may meet all the criteria needed to appropriately simulate the system. Model evaluation measures how well a model performs. Key questions include whether the model accurately captures the behavior of the system it is simulating, how well it performs on new or previously unseen data and whether the results are reliable enough to inform decision-making. Both skills are grounded in statistical analysis. Model selection draws on established principles to help data professionals identify suitable models, whether they're for simulation modeling, machine learning or predictive analytics. Some models are designed specifically for prediction and may be better suited to predictive analytics use cases. Model evaluation teaches data professionals the fundamental criteria for assessing models. This covers cross-validation, stepwise regression and measuring false discovery rates. Applying both model selection and evaluation to simulation modeling and predictive analytics can lead to more accurate results.

Model optimization Simulation modeling is used to mimic a system's behavior, which can provide insights into how a system operates under certain conditions or in different scenarios. In contrast, model optimization focuses on finding the best solution for a given problem. This is often in the form of an actionable recommendation. Model optimization complements simulation modeling by narrowing down results. For example, a data professional can run several scenarios through simulation modeling to get a better grasp of how a system might behave, then use those insights to identify an optimal course of action. Model optimization also refines predictive analytics by narrowing the range of predicted outcomes. When extrapolating a pattern, the predictions from analytics might range widely. This can be due to several factors, such as not enough complete data or missing variables in a data set. When decision makers need more concrete results, optimization helps fine-tune results and settle on the most realistic data points.

Simulation integration Simulation integration involves combining multiple simulation models to more accurately reflect system behavior in a broader context. For example, simulating how different software tools might interact might require linking models for each tool to explore the interactions between them. This could provide insight into the interoperability of the simulated software and how it may behave in the real world. Data professionals can apply several simulation integration techniques that are useful in different scenarios. This skill can help in industries that involve many moving parts, such as manufacturing, where simulating different component interactions can save a significant amount of work when prototyping. Simulation integration can also incorporate predictive analytics and real-time data. This involves integrating additional data sets into a simulation model to see how it performs or changes. Doing so can provide a more dynamic view of behavior that can be useful for experimentation and extrapolation.

Validation and monitoring Assumptions and hypotheses developed during simulation modeling often require scrutiny. How accurate are the results, and can the insights be trusted? This is where verification and validation come into play. Verification ensures that a simulation model follows the original specifications. During this process, a data professional should test the model for errors and resolve them by double-checking that all specifications match the intended design. Validation assesses whether the simulation model accurately represents the real-world system it is meant to reflect. With this goal in mind, data professionals create a value range that represents how accurately the model simulates that system. If the model falls outside of that range after testing, they revise it until it meets validation standards. Various verification and validation techniques provide credible evidence of a simulation model's accuracy and determine the quality of predictive analytics results. However, verification and validation don't have to be one-and-done tests. Ongoing monitoring of simulation models and predictive analytics ensures that output remains accurate and trustworthy within a designated range.