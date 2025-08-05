The RFP response process plays a significant role in revenue generation, but organizations often struggle with it.

B2B organizations respond to dozens of requests for proposal every year, yet many sales teams still fill them out manually. This lack of automation requires sales reps to spend time on data entry and information searches instead of the tasks that salespeople do best: building relationships with leads and closing deals. While RFPs create other challenges, like heavy administrative burdens and deadline pressure, RFP response tools can automate manual data entry and information gathering to help organizations streamline the response process.

Sales leaders can explore the top 10 RFP response software to find one that meets their unique requirements, which might include the size of their team, volume of proposals and integration requirements. The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed alphabetically. All tools are cloud-based and compatible with most major browsers.

1. 1up 1up uses generative AI (GenAI) to help sales and IT teams respond to RFPs, security questionnaires and sales inquiries. Its key components include AI-driven answer suggestions to accelerate the response process, a centralized knowledge base to store information for easy retrieval and integration with third-party tools to streamline workflows. Cybersecurity engineers built this platform, so it includes advanced security questionnaire capabilities. It integrates with many third-party tools, including Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and Chrome. 1up pricing is split into four tiers: Starter, Plus, Pro and Enterprise. When billed annually, Start is $250, Plus is $500 and Pro is $850, all per month. Pricing for the Enterprise plan is available upon request. 1up also offers a free trial for prospective users.

2. AutoRFP.ai AutoRFP.ai uses AI to expedite the RFP response process. Its main components include GenAI to quickly draft initial responses, a collaborative workspace and a content library to help teams reuse content for consistency and speed. The tool offers speedy deployment and integrates with various third-party tools, such as Salesforce, Slack, SharePoint, Teams, Chrome and Intercom. AutoRFP.ai pricing is available in three tiers: Scale, Accelerate and Enterprise. When billed annually, Scale is $899, and Accelerate is $1,299, both per month. Pricing for the Enterprise plan is available upon request. The vendor also offers a free 30-day trial.

3. Iris Iris is an RFP response software tool that uses AI to streamline the proposal process. Its key components include AI-powered drafting to create first drafts, a knowledge map that pulls relevant information from existing documents and collaboration features to help team members work together in real time. Unlike most RFP platforms, which require organizations to build and maintain a dedicated content repository, Iris uses AI to pull information from an organization's current documentation and generate responses in real time. As a result, when a brand's product information changes, the organization only needs to update it in one place. Iris pricing is available upon request. Iris offers three free RFP credits that potential buyers can use to try the software.

4. Loopio Loopio is a response management platform that uses content automation and collaboration tools to streamline the process of responding to RFPs, requests for information (RFIs) and security questionnaires. Its key components include an intelligent content library to organize reusable content, project management tools to assign tasks and set deadlines, and collaboration features so users can work simultaneously on responses. Loopio offers an intuitive UI and can integrate with third-party tools, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Teams, Salesforce, Slack, Seismic and HubSpot. However, the implementation period can take longer than that of competitor platforms. Loopio pricing is split into four tiers: Essential, Plus, Advanced and Enterprise. A quote is available upon request for each tier.

5. Proposify Proposify aims to help organizations create, send, track and electronically sign proposals. Its key components include a library of customizable proposal templates to expedite proposal creation, a content library to store and manage reusable content, and analytics and tracking features to learn about proposal performance. The platform's templates help brands create visually appealing proposals to stand out from competitors. Proposify also integrates with dozens of CRM systems, collaboration platforms and project management tools, including Salesforce, Mailchimp, Teams, Monday.com and FreshBooks. Proposify pricing is available in three tiers: Basic, Team and Business. When paid annually, the Basic plan is $19, Team is $41 and Business is $65, all per user monthly. The vendor offers a 14-day free trial with access to all features available in its Team plan.

6. Responsive Responsive is an RFP response management platform that uses AI to streamline RFP, RFI and security questionnaire responses. Its key components include AI-powered answer drafting for initial responses, a centralized content library to help users maintain consistency and collaborative workflow management for real-time collaboration among team members. Responsive lets users build comprehensive content repositories and, like Iris, can extract information directly from knowledge documents in real time. It offers advanced workflow automation capabilities, yet it has a steep learning curve. The tool integrates with various third-party systems, including HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Door, Seismic and Pipedrive. Responsive pricing is split into three tiers: Emerging Edition, Growth Edition and Enterprise Edition. Pricing for each tier is available upon request, as is a proof-of-concept demo.

7. RocketDocs RocketDocs is a proposal management and sales enablement platform that features a centralized content hub for teams to create, customize and track sales proposals, as well as maintain consistency across proposals and teams. Its other key components include customizable workflows to fit an organization's proposal processes and AI-driven autofill to prepopulate proposal documents. The tool also offers templates to quickly create proposals and design them to match a brand's style guidelines. Additionally, the platform offers analytics to track proposal performance and integrates with third-party tools, including Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace and CRM systems. RocketDocs pricing comes in three tiers: Essential, Pro and Enterprise. More detailed pricing information is available upon request. RocketDocs also offers a free demo.

8. SiftHub SiftHub is an RFP response platform that uses AI to help teams craft proposals. It uses automation to improve response accuracy and help sales teams meet deadlines. Its key components include AI-driven content suggestions to speed up response creation, a collaborative workspace with real-time editing and commenting features, and a content repository to help teams reuse content and maintain consistency. The platform also integrates with third-party tools, including Salesforce, Slack, Teams, SharePoint, Google Drive and Zendesk. However, SiftHub's implementation period can run longer than that of competitors. SiftHub pricing details are available upon request. The vendor offers a free demo.

9. Tribble Tribble is an AI agent that integrates with existing enterprise systems to help with sales enablement tasks, such as RFP responses. Its key components include a user-friendly interface, automated response suggestions to expedite the response process, and collaboration tools, such as commenting and task assignments. The tool offers speedy implementation and integrates natively with Google Docs and Sheets. It also connects with CRM systems and knowledge bases. Tribble pricing is available upon request, and interested users can book a free demo.