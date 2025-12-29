How a distributor used AI-driven dynamic pricing for quick ROI

AI-driven dynamic pricing is an increasingly popular application -- and one that proves AI has undeniable advantages over humans in some critical tasks. In seconds, AI can analyze customer histories and external market data to identify profit-maximizing prices that won't drive away customers -- steps that can take people up to a half hour to complete. And it can do so without the biases that can prevent salespeople from seeing opportunities.

The experience of Turtle, one of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S., starkly illustrates the difference AI can make. After an unsuccessful effort to develop dynamic pricing in-house, Turtle worked with the data science team at Infor, its ERP vendor, to develop and deploy an AI pricing tool in 12 weeks. Gross margin saw a 1.3% net increase, and item pricing got 98% faster, according to Infor.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Turtle CTO and CISO David Magee shares details of the case study, including the work that went into developing the AI-driven pricing tool as well as the biggest challenges and lessons learned.