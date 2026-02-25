Real-time data streaming for AI: invest where it matters

Intelligence and advice powered by decades of global expertise and comprehensive coverage of the tech markets.

What organizations once analyzed yesterday, they now need to understand immediately. Real-time data streaming is becoming essential infrastructure for competitive AI applications, and the gap between companies that can use it and those that can't is widening.

Why real-time matters now

The shift from batch processing to real-time streaming is more than a technical upgrade -- it's a fundamental change in how businesses operate. Traditional approaches to data analysis, where information is collected throughout the day and processed in scheduled batches, made sense when business moved more slowly. That world is disappearing.

Markets move in milliseconds. Customers expect instant personalization. Operational issues must be caught before they cascade into failures.

Consider fraud detection in financial services. Identifying a suspicious transaction in real time can prevent the crime, while discovering it hours later during a batch review usually means investigating after the fact. In manufacturing, streaming sensor data from equipment enables teams to predict failures proactively, not just analyze why something broke. In retail, live analysis of browsing behavior and inventory levels enables dynamic pricing and personalization that batch processing cannot deliver.

Implementing streaming with guardrails

The challenge is that the data volume and velocity have exploded. Connected devices, digital transactions and user interactions generate continuous streams of information that require immediate analysis to create value. The tools and infrastructure exist, but implementing them effectively requires rethinking how organizations approach data strategy.

Real-time streaming introduces a layer of complexity that many enterprises underestimate. It's not just about speed. It's about building systems that handle continuous data flows, integrate with AI models that make instant decisions and remain reliable when delays occur or failures ripple through the pipeline. The technical demands are significant, and the margin for error is small.

Data governance is also more complicated in real-time environments. All the concerns about data quality, privacy and compliance that exist in batch systems become more acute when data flows continuously. Organizations need to implement controls that ensure compliance and data integrity without increasing latency.

Start where seconds make a difference

Despite these challenges, the competitive advantages are compelling. Enterprises that successfully implement real-time AI capabilities can respond to market changes faster than competitors, deliver superior customer experiences and improve operations to create measurable business value. The question isn't whether to embrace this shift, but how quickly you can do so effectively.

Start by identifying where instantaneous analysis delivers the most value. Not every use case requires real-time data. Some assessments are perfectly suited to batch processing. The goal is to focus on applications where immediate insights drive timely action: fraud prevention, dynamic optimization, real-time personalization or operational monitoring where minutes matter.

Infrastructure decisions must align with business objectives. Stakeholders should evaluate streaming platforms based on throughput requirements, latency tolerances, integration with existing systems and operational complexity. Cloud-based products offer ease of deployment but may introduce vendor lock-in. Open-source options provide flexibility but require more internal expertise.

Integration with AI systems is critical. Models should be optimized for low-latency inference. Feature engineering pipelines must support both batch and streaming data. The entire system should be monitored to catch issues before they affect business outcomes.

Most importantly, organizations need to build the cultural capability to work with real-time data. This requires cross-functional teams that understand both the business context and the technical requirements, workflows that enable rapid experimentation, and a willingness to iterate and improve as operational needs evolve.

Real-time data streaming isn't a future capability -- it's a basic expectation. Organizations that recognize this and invest accordingly will define the competitive landscape in their industries. Those that don't will find themselves perpetually reacting to competitors who can see and act on opportunities they're still processing.

Stephen Catanzano is a senior analyst at Omdia where he covers data management and analytics.

Omdia is a division of Informa TechTarget. Its analysts have business relationships with technology vendors.