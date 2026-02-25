What does robotic process automation mean for HR operations?

Robotic process automation can automate many repetitive tasks across the enterprise. HR departments are turning to RPA because it is easy to implement, improves accuracy and the tools are getting better.

At their core, RPA applications allow business users to create a script, called a bot, that mimics the way humans type and click their way through applications. There are also tools for simplifying RPA with built-in features that handle common use cases. A classic RPA use case is transferring data from one system to another.

The "robotic" aspect of RPA, however, is often confused with machine learning, according to Duncan Harris, research director, HR technology strategy and management at Gartner. Unless RPA has been augmented with machine learning, it can't exert judgment or make inferences, he said. Still, RPA can play a more significant role in HR by automating manual processes, standardizing common tasks, completing existing tasks more quickly through automatic software processes and freeing up employees to complete higher-value and complementary tasks.

Harris recommends that HR leaders start their own internally led RPA program with just one or two robots that automate enough manual tasks to build upon. "By starting with a few low-complexity and low-risk automations," he explained, "HR will have increased capacity to help build more complex solutions as the program matures without having to find additional internal resources."

RPA in HR applications can range from automation to consolidation. Following are eight common use cases:

Automate and sort resumes according to predefined rules and do follow-ups.

Generate a personalized recruitment offer letter that includes all relevant details.

Create credentials and configure IT systems for the onboarding process.

Automate writing of emails, adding the right attachments and sending to employees.

Consolidate all relevant data for the talent review process across systems.

Process expense reimbursement requests, validate them or flag anomalies.

Automate data entry updates to HR systems and propagate changes across systems.

Generate reports by consolidating and transforming data across systems.

Putting the human back in HR Many proponents argue that bots will improve jobs rather than replace them. "Bots can streamline nearly any process in HR and recruiting, putting the 'human' back into human resources," noted Forrest Whyte, senior vice president at RPA software provider Automation Anywhere. With manual processes reduced, HR team members will have time to take on more complex tasks and provide the human touch when employees require assistance. Yet HR teams need to be aware that RPA can significantly alter company culture and should take a people-first approach before deploying automation.

RPA adoption trends in HR Two significant factors are driving robotic process automation in human resources, observed Dan Staley, HR technology leader at PwC. First, leading HCM vendors have been building RPA and intelligent process automation into their software. Second, large organizations are upskilling their workforces, procuring RPA tools, teaching employees how to use the tools and encouraging them to experiment and share ideas. Organizations and software vendors have created websites where their user community or workforce can post and publish bots that automate certain HR functions. "Even if some of the ideas only save minutes a day," Staley said, "it promotes the usage of these tools and builds the necessary muscle to recognize the larger automation opportunities." In addition, Whyte found that RPA is graduating from an educational type of project in which HR teams experiment with a few bots to more widespread applications. Many HR leaders now understand the benefits of automation, he explained, so companies are ramping up automation deployments for faster recruiting and onboarding to increase efficiency and improve employee experiences. While there has been an uptick in RPA over the years, it is still a lower-growth area for small to mid-sized business, as HR teams look first to their HR system vendors to provide built in functionality to reduce manual processes, such as automation through workflows, simplified user experience and interfaces that allow data to be pushed from one system to another.

Does RPA eliminate HR jobs? A pervasive concern in HR is that RPA bots could eliminate many jobs. "The 'robotic' label," Staley said, "can sometimes be confusing -- or frightening -- to those in HR who are tasked with the people agenda." Many fear robots are coming for their jobs. It seems more likely that many jobs, as well as the human skills needed for them, will change over time but will not be eliminated. For example, the role of HR transaction processor has already been reduced, thanks to manager and employee self-service capabilities. This trend should continue in HR, Staley said, as RPA reduces the time spent on non-strategic repetitive tasks to focus on more analytical, decision-support activities. New digital skills will be needed so HR can understand the power and capabilities associated with RPA technology and continually seek out areas for deployment. Although HR teams will not necessarily have to program RPA bots, they will need to understand how to harness their power. Transactional steps are reduced in favor of more communication, verification, strategy setting, management and analysis. Without RPA, for example, a recruiter would have spent most, if not all, of the day sifting through resumes to find the best match, sending emails to candidates, and tracking and reporting to hiring managers the status and rationale for a hire. With automation, the recruiter would instead articulate the hiring procedures to an RPA bot and work with business teams to ensure their hiring needs are programmatically defined. The recruiter could then verify and validate the results. By avoiding the paperwork, the recruiter would have more time to spend building a more diverse candidate pool and follow up personally with the best candidates.

Best practices for implementing RPA in HR "Though RPA is often viewed as a way to save time and money by replacing employees, most RPA initiatives will have no substantial impact on headcount," said Gartner's Harris. However, RPA implementation will require organizations to redesign roles and workflows. Harris believes the adoption of RPA will increase demands for new skills to support higher-value tasks. HR leaders should consider the most effective ways to enhance digital dexterity and build social-creative skills where RPA is deployed. As frequently performed tasks transition to RPA, managers will face new challenges in measuring employee productivity, maintaining a positive corporate culture and communicating with teams about the benefits and challenges of automation. When implementing RPA in HR processes, Harris suggested the following considerations: More broadly determine the use cases for HCM.

Create an automation journey across all HCM processes.

Identify areas where process optimization and automation can reduce handoffs and labor costs, especially in highly repeatable workflows.

Engage expertise from colleagues outside HR with business process mapping to learn where RPA is working internally and who is skilled in RPA implementation.

Establish a community of practice to continually develop and scale expertise in-house.