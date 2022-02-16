HR tech spending jumps as workloads increase

HR operational budgets, used to plan for salary and day-to-day needs, will be flat this year, despite increased workloads, The Hackett Group reported in a new study. But HR tech spending will increase by more than 9% this year, with talent management -- including recruiting tools -- at the top of the spending list.

HR workloads are increasing because of COVID-19 issues and return-to-work office strategies, said Franco Girimonte, North American HR executive advisory practice leader at the Miami-based management consulting firm.

HR departments aren't adding staff to help with the added work. The Hackett Group found that HR budgets will decline by 0.2% this year, and headcounts will contract by 0.4%. Meanwhile, HR workloads are increasing more than 9%.

Hackett surveyed HR and business leaders at 250 midsize and large firms globally. About 75% of the firms had revenue of $5 billion annually.

Without staff growth, HR departments are increasing capital spending and turning to systems such as robotic process automation (RPA) and chatbots to automate some functions, Girimonte said.

"That can take a huge amount of the workload off HR's shoulders, if you get those systems set up properly," he said.