SAP agrees to allow Celonis data access until case resolved

While the legal battle between process mining vendor Celonis and ERP giant SAP over data access continues, customers are granted a reprieve.

The two parties recently signed an agreement wherein SAP agreed not to interfere with customers using Celonis' data extractor to access their own data for its process mining applications. SAP also agreed to not hit up the customers for any additional fees or licenses until the case is resolved.

In March, Celonis filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleging that SAP has engaged in anticompetitive conduct that excludes third-party vendors from accessing data in SAP ERP systems. Part of the complaint alleges that SAP is using anticompetitive business practices to drive customers away from Celonis to its competing Signavio process mining applications.

Celonis' process mining applications analyze enterprise systems like SAP's or Oracle's ERPs to examine how business processes work. Customers can then use the data to understand where the processes have gaps, break down or are inefficient and can subsequently delete or improve them.

Getting data out of SAP systems is critical for the Celonis processing mining platform.

In the stipulation, which was filed June 5, both parties agreed that "SAP will not prohibit or interfere with the use or deployment of Celonis' RFC ABAP extractor…to extract data from SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA systems."

SAP also agreed that it "will not impose on its customers additional fees or license payments for access to or extraction of customer data using the [RFC Module]" until the case is resolved.

Further, the stipulation impels SAP to instruct in writing any employees involved with selling, marketing or promoting products that compete with Celonis, like Signavio, to refrain from making any statements that are "inconsistent with this Stipulation."

Vanessa Candela, Celonis' chief legal and trust officer, sent the following statement to Informa TechTarget via email:

"Celonis sued SAP for engaging in monopolistic, anti-competitive and unlawful conduct by restricting customers from accessing their own data. SAP's actions threaten to eliminate competition, resulting in increased prices, less innovation and fewer choices for customers. We are pleased that SAP has agreed, until the case is resolved, not to interfere with use of Celonis' data extractor or to impose additional fees or license payments on customers for such use."

The statement continued:

"At Celonis, we believe that businesses should have the freedom to select the best technology solutions for their needs without interference, misinformation or unfair restrictions. We are confident in our case and look forward to continuing to defend these principles on behalf of our company, our customers and the enterprise software industry."

SAP issued the following statement regarding the stipulation:

"SAP continues to reject Celonis' claims, and we are pleased that the court is carefully considering our arguments. We look forward to the court's decision on our motion to dismiss and will continue to vigorously defend ourselves and our innovations."