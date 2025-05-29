10 software requirements to look for in an MES

Optimizing productivity can benefit the entire manufacturing process, so selecting the right manufacturing execution system can be a factor for a company's long-term success.

Every organization is unique, and an MES that is a perfect fit for one organization might be a mismatch for the next. Manufacturing leaders evaluating MES software must learn which features will help address operational needs.

Here are the software requirements that manufacturing leaders commonly look for when choosing an MES.

Top 10 features to look for in an MES

The right MES can help drive productivity, improve product quality and support long-term growth.

Evaluating and prioritizing the following features before investing in an MES can help companies get the most out of their software:

1. Production scheduling

MES software can help with creating detailed production schedules that factor in the availability of materials, machine time, labor and batch quantities. This feature helps shop floor managers allocate resources efficiently and fulfill orders in a timely manner, adapting to real-time changes in demand.

For example, a car manufacturer's marketing campaign might boost demand for a specific model, requiring an adjustment in manufacturing. An MES can alert the production team about the increase in demand and adjust the production plan after analyzing inventory levels, workforce capacity and current production schedules.

2. Work-in-progress tracking

An MES should offer work-in-progress tracking or real-time visibility into the status of work orders, as well as the location of materials and components on the shop floor.

This feature can help manage inventory levels, identify bottlenecks and ensure smooth production flows. For example, an MES can identify when a piece of equipment has gone missing, leading to production delays.

3. Quality management

An MES should enable production managers to monitor key quality parameters, detect potential defects and ensure compliance with industry regulations and government legislation. The software helps users maintain consistent product quality by conducting automated inspections and real-time quality checks.

Early detection helps increase overall efficiency because an MES identifies and removes subpar components before the final assembly.

4. Data collection and analytics

An MES system integrates with equipment and sensors around the shop floor, collecting a large amount of data throughout various stages of the manufacturing process. Real-time monitoring via dashboards and reports can help managers identify inefficiencies and take corrective actions if needed to increase overall productivity.

For example, an MES might reveal during a routine check that multiple versions of a specific component have defects, enabling a manager to halt use of the faulty component and contact the supplier about the issue.

5. Traceability

An MES system supports end-to-end product traceability, which is important for compliance in highly regulated industries like pharmaceuticals or food and beverage manufacturing. This feature helps manufacturers track ingredients and components throughout the manufacturing process, which allows for quick identification of problematic batches in the event of product recalls.

This feature can also be valuable in other scenarios, such as helping with sustainability initiatives to cut down on waste by highlighting parts of the production process where it is generated. Traceability also helps with root-cause analysis in QA.

6. Maintenance

An MES should support both scheduled maintenance and predictive maintenance. Scheduled maintenance is a repair-related task with a particular deadline, while predictive maintenance uses analytics and machine learning to identify whether equipment needs attention.

An MES's maintenance capabilities help leaders reduce unplanned downtime, keep production flowing smoothly and extend the life of shop floor equipment.

7. Integration

An MES should be able to integrate with other ERP software, supply chain management systems and other key tools.

This type of integration can increase accuracy, improve visibility and improve collaboration across departments. For example, integrating an MES with ERP software reduces the need for entering data in both systems.

8. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is an essential priority for organizations of all kinds. This is especially true of mission-critical systems like an MES. Many companies are subject to additional cybersecurity-related standards. For example, manufacturers in the defense industry must comply with stringent U.S. Department of Defense standards.

Manufacturing leaders should look for an MES with robust access controls, data encryption and intrusion detection. Leaders should also ask every potential MES vendor about certifications and audits that attest to the vendor's compliance with applicable standards.

9. Customization

Every manufacturing operation is unique, so an MES should be flexible enough to adapt to a company's processes and workflows. Moreover, the system should be capable of growing and changing as the organization evolves.

At a minimum, manufacturing leaders should look for customizable dashboards, workflows and reporting capabilities. Custom integration, user-defined fields and forms, and modifications to the user interface allow for further adaptation and extension.

10. Compliance

Manufacturers are subject to a broad range of regulations and standards. An MES should include compliance-related features like electronic record-keeping, audit trails and automated reporting.

These features can help companies meet applicable regulations. For example, an MES can be a good source for required documentation during a compliance audit.

James Kofalt spent 16 years at SAP working with SME business applications and was a product manager for integration technology at Microsoft's Business Solutions division. He is currently the president of DX4 Research, a technology advisory practice specializing in ERP and digital transformation.