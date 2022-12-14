How AI can assist industries in environmental protection efforts

Researchers and advocacy organizations have a long history of using algorithms, logic, modeling and similar technologies to understand how past and current conditions impact the environment now and in the future. They also use these technologies to predict how environmental impacts -- from climate change to the resulting increase in global sea levels -- will affect the world. They've used them to study how and to what extent mitigation efforts can improve the environment.

Now, many organizations outside the research and advocacy fields can -- and are -- using AI to help them in their own individual sustainability and environmental protection efforts. For starters, Schneider Electric, a multinational company specializing in digital automation and energy management, is putting its own technology to use in a new flagship building in Grenoble, France. The company is dynamically addressing temperature, optimizing its onsite solar energy supply and managing the facility in the most efficient way possible. Many companies have used such technology for decades, but Schneider has added AI to these systems -- an evolution which makes the Grenoble building, known as IntenCity, one of the greenest in Europe.

"There is so much hype around AI, but this is a very practical example of where we think AI can solve problems," said Manish Kumar, executive vice president of digital energy at Schneider Electric.

How AI helps with enterprise environmental protection efforts According to the "IBM Global AI Adoption Index 2022" study, 25% of companies are using AI in their business and 44% are working to embed AI into current applications and processes. The same study, which surveyed 7,502 businesses around the world, also found companies are using AI to address some of the key challenges of this era. That includes advancing environmental, social and governance initiatives and reducing their environmental impact. This means that two-thirds of companies already apply or are planning to apply AI to their sustainability-related goals. "Organizations are using technology to first understand their current state and their environmental impact," said Dan Diasio, global AI consulting leader at professional services firm EY. "That may mean measuring their emissions and their energy consumption and analyzing such measurements to determine their carbon footprint." Conventional reporting technologies typically handle those calculations. Once organizations have that data in hand, they can then start to derive insights from that data and model how various adjustments to their processes will change their environmental impacts and improve their sustainability. They can also use a suite of AI technologies to model and understand financial, business and other risks associated with their current state and proposed changes. This brings additional critical information to executives as they make decisions on their strategies and programs. "AI helps with identifying the best optionality; that's where AI is really being used," Diasio said. Organizations are looking to AI to identify ways to both optimize and reduce their energy use, as Schneider Electric highlights in its management of IntenCity in France. They can also use AI to analyze their facilities and staffing patterns to determine the optimal windows of time to bring people into the office to minimize energy consumption. In addition to such use cases that apply across industries, experts noted multiple industry-specific use cases. "Airlines are using AI to optimize their fleets' fuel consumption, a move they typically make as a way to reduce costs but one that also improves their environmental records," said Erick Brethenoux, a distinguished vice president analyst with research firm Gartner. "Meanwhile, agricultural companies are using AI to determine how to minimize resources -- namely water, earth and fertilizers -- while maximizing yield, drawing in huge data sets related to weather, soil, seed and plant growth as well as other natural sciences and economic conditions." AI can even help the environment in more incremental or subtle ways. Organizations are using these systems to determine the optimal locations to place solar and wind farms, for instance. They're also determining where to put electric vehicle charging stations, thereby encouraging the sustainable energy market's growth. In the case of Schneider, it uses its own facility management systems with AI components that can detect and adjust or fix certain problems, such as recalibrating systems. "This is so we can service buildings intelligently without rolling the [emissions-generating service] trucks," Kumar said.